Nicolás Maduro (right), Raúl Castro, the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, (in the center) and the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, next to him, this Sunday in Caracas. MIRAFLORES PRESS (EFE)

The commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the death of Hugo Chávez brought together some of the leaders of the region who orbited the most around his Government, in the years of the so-called Bolivarian socialism and petrodiplomacy. Bolivian President Luis Arce; the former presidents of Ecuador, Bolivia, Cuba and Honduras, Rafael Correa, Evo Morales, Raúl Castro and Manuel Zelaya; and the head of the Nicaraguan regime, Daniel Ortega, were in Caracas this Sunday as some of the guests at the closing of the “World Meeting for the Validity of the Bolivarian Thought of Commander Chávez in the 21st Century”, held at the Teresa Carreño Theater with Nicolás Maduro as host, in which they debated the future of the left with leaders and intellectuals for three days.

Chávez’s successor said that a decade after his death the people “continue fighting daily for the defense of the homeland and to consolidate the Bolivarian project.” Beginning this Sunday, Maduro expressed on his social networks: “10 years after its planting, the People transformed pain into strength to continue mobilizing in the streets, fighting daily for the defense of the Homeland and to consolidate the Bolivarian project that they dreamed of. ”. In his speeches, he called for unity. “Dissolving forces always arise that seek to blur the path of resistance of the revolution, that seek to take advantage of the difficulties. The people have to clearly say ‘no’ to the dissolving forces and take care of the political, ideological, spiritual and moral union”.

The acts included a tribute to the Cuartel de la Montaña where Chávez’s mausoleum is located. In this military installation, in 1992, the then lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces led a failed coup against President Carlos Andrés Pérez and started the revolutionary myth. Maduro did not attend this place, but some of the international guests and PSUV militants who marched through Caracas to visit the grave did. Rafael Correa was the speaker of a speech in which he said that he considered Chávez his “elder brother” and in which he congratulated the National Armed Forces for “standing by the side of the Government and the people in the face of external aggressions”, alluding to to international sanctions.

Chávez’s parents, brothers, his daughters María Gabriela and Rosinés, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López and other cabinet members and deputies accompanied the tribute. Adán Chávez, on behalf of the family, said that Chavismo “must continue to strengthen popular unity” to be “invincible.” After the words, the assistants put flowers on the grave with llanera music in the background.

Despite the international siege for the human rights violations against his country’s opponents, which escalated a few weeks ago with the exile of more than 200 political prisoners, Daniel Ortega has been a regular guest at Chavismo political events. This Sunday he said that Chávez is still present in the “battles” that are being waged throughout the region. “The enemy is the same, historically it has tried to subdue our peoples, it continues to attack, it continues to cause harsh situations for our peoples, the blockades, the terrorist attacks, they are attacks of all kinds that violate human rights, that violate the letters of international organizations”. Maduro and Ortega later held government meetings to review alliances between the two countries.

Bolivian President Luis Arce affirmed that “the most important legacy left by Chávez is that the construction of a new society is possible.” And he added: “Revolutionaries and socialists are not an invention, but a reality and we have to fight, fight, and fight with a lot of love to build a homeland that works for all Latin Americans.” Among those present were several representatives of the Communist Party in different countries, such as the Chilean Daniel Jadue, mayor of Recoleta, although in Venezuela the almost hundred-year-old political organization confronts Maduro and has broken its alliances with Chavismo in power.

