The opponent of the Daniel Ortega regime, Olesia Auxiliadora Muñoz Pavón, 51, was arrested by the Nicaraguan police this Thursday, her sister reported on social media. She was known for singing religious songs when she was in prison.

Olesia, who belongs to a parish choir in Niquinohomo municipality, in southern Nicaragua, was detained by the National Police, said her sister, Alisson Ariana Muñoz.

According to the Alliance of Young People and Students of Nicaragua, Muñoz Pavón was arrested on Thursday afternoon, the day after she was “harassed” at her home by police agents.

“Olesia Muñoz, released from prison in 2019, is once again captured by the dictatorship. They are trying to stifle any kind of manifestation of faith in these holy days,” denounced Juan Sebastián Chamorro, who was released from prison, an opponent of Daniel Ortega and who was prevented from running for presidential elections by being arrested by the dictator’s regime in 2021.

In August 2018, in the context of protests against the regime of Daniel Ortega, the police accused the woman of being the leader of a “terrorist” group that committed “criminal acts against the population” and public and private institutions in the department of Masaya.

The Public Ministry charged her with crimes of terrorism, kidnapping, extortion, robbery with intimidation, organized crime and impediment of public services. Olesia was in prison until June 2019, when she was released under an amnesty.

“Dangerous Criminal”

Police claimed at the time that the 51-year-old woman was a dangerous criminal who for 82 days held families hostage in the department of Masaya, setting up barricades in the streets. According to the police, she would have paid cash, through a man named Henry Usaga, for industrial and artisanal firearms.

The dictator’s regime also held her responsible for setting fire to the Sandinista National Liberation Front campaign center in the municipality of Niquinohomo, which occurred on June 4, 2018. According to the Nicaraguan police, she was also responsible for the crime of robbery with intimidation in the industrial free zone of Hansae, from where he took four revolvers and a rifle; as well as the theft of a car, two garbage collection trucks from Niquinohomo City Hall and cash.

The woman provides pastoral services in the choir of the parish of Santa Ana, in Niquinohomo, and works in a store in a market in Managua, according to Nicaraguan social movements.