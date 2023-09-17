When talking about Latin American dictatorships, the contemporary version is based on that Bermuda Triangle formed by Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, where democracies and rights are going down the drain. But opponents like Félix Maradiaga, who spent two years in the terrifying Nicaraguan prison of Chipote, continue fighting.

Political scientist, human rights activist and presidential candidate in the ghostly 2021 elections, Maradiaga did not even cast his vote. Like many other candidates, he was arrested months before and sent to prison. He was there when he found out about the announced victory of Ortega, who was re-elected without real rivals, all of them arrested or exiled.

Maradiaga later joined the contingent of 222 Nicaraguan dissidents that the Ortega regime and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, sent to the United States in early 2023.

They were banished and deprived of their citizenship, as if they had never existed. He now lives in Florida and from there directs the Nicaragua Freedom Foundation, which he created in 2011 to promote ideas of freedom and strengthen the capacities of Nicaraguan civil society.

Visiting Buenos Aires, he described his ordeal and that of his country, which is advancing on the absolutist slope at the hands of the Ortega-Murillo duo, whose repressive system quelled the 2018 revolt by resorting to their experience and foreign models for Nicaragua. “Daniel Ortega is establishing a kind of tropicalized North Korea,” Maradiaga told The nation.

The persecution they carried out against you seems to be the perfect example of how the dictatorship deepened: you were harassed, banned, arrested and exiled…



​Already in June 2018, a criminal case was opened against me, accusing me of being an alleged intellectual author of the protests that year and of what the regime called an attempted coup d’état. Obviously I had nothing to do with it and the think tank that was under my charge, the Institute for Strategic Studies, was closed. As a result of this political persecution and an assassination attempt in 2018, I was forced into exile, but I returned in 2019. As soon as I returned, I was subjected to a special police monitoring regime that restricted my mobility throughout the country. That is why in 2021, particularly on June 8, when I was summoned to the Prosecutor’s Office, I already knew that it would almost certainly be an arrest. I was indeed arrested and placed in a maximum security prison for 611 days in extremely inhumane conditions.

What was your time in prison like?



What was your time in prison like?

​I was constantly interrogated, I was never allowed access to any lawyer. In fact, the lawyer who tried to defend me was also imprisoned simply for wanting to give me my right to defense. I never had access to phone calls with my family, or even any kind of reading. There was an international campaign that my wife promoted called ‘A Bible for Felix’, given that based on my Catholic faith I asked for at least access to a Bible as a fundamental right. The great international pressure led to the fact that in February of this year, along with 221 other political figures, we were forced to board a plane and deported to the United States as stateless persons.

Another escalation is being seen, this time against the universities and the Church. What does that mean?



​Indeed, after the regime managed to neutralize the opposition parties and the main social movements by expelling them from the country, declaring them illegal, imprisoning their leaders, and also closing media outlets, the only national institution left standing independently and with capacity to carry a voice of human rights was the Catholic Church. And the Church then became the new objective to be destroyed by the Ortega dictatorship. 28 universities in total were closed and most recently the Central American University (UCA), which is a private Jesuit university that has existed for 60 years and that had been a very characteristic institution for being a bastion of free thought, autonomous thought and in addition to That is a headache for dictatorships.

Félix Maradiaga, former candidate for the presidency of Nicaragua in 2021, spent two years in the feared Chipote prison.

And then he topped it off with a legal onslaught…



​It was not enough for Ortega to close the university, but in addition he declared the legal status of the Society of Jesus illegal, leaving them completely legally defenseless at this time. In addition to the Jesuits, there are 77 religious people who have been expelled from Nicaragua, and there are five priests in prison. There is religious persecution that has led to the closure of the Catholic seminary in the capital, and has also led to the freezing of the bank accounts of individual priests and of several of the dioceses of Nicaragua. But in addition to that there is the expulsion or closure of 12 religious orders that were established in Nicaragua. That is the unfortunate situation in relation to the Church, and there has also been a ban on public acts of faith. There are people, lay people, who have been imprisoned for participating in these activities. For example, the journalist Víctor Ticay, who has been convicted and imprisoned for documenting a religious activity from a journalistic point of view.

Why has the Church historically been both so strong and so persecuted in Central America?



​I believe that the Catholic Church, in the absence of strong institutions regarding human rights and freedom of expression, became the institution that raised its voice in moments of greatest authoritarianism, be it a right-wing dictatorship, such as that of Somoza. in Nicaragua, or the other military dictatorships in Central America during the 70s. Ortega and Murillo know that this autonomous and strong attitude of the Church is an enormous danger for the plans of consolidation and radicalization of their dictatorship, and that is why They chased her.

There is a very relevant issue for Latin America, which is the regime’s links with other authoritarian governments, such as the Russian or Iranian ones. How close are those ties?



​Here are three fundamental concepts. The first is that the Sandinista Front has deep ties with terrorist movements of the 70s. Sandinismo was born by training in fields in what is today known as Palestine. It has had a historical relationship, for example, with subversive movements linked to (Muammar) Gaddafi and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). So when Ortega comes to power he begins to resort to these radical movements. That is the first point, the historical roots with terrorist groups. Second, in the 80s the Sandinista Front looked for a sponsor for its political model, which was the Soviet Union. Upon the return of Sandinismo to power (2007) Ortega has looked for a sponsor who obviously, given the non-existence of the Soviet Union, thought it could be Venezuela or Russia, and neither of those two could do it for obvious reasons. Therefore, he has cast his sights on China as a sponsor of his dictatorial model. The third thing is that we have documentation of what we could call learning from repressive practices of the dictatorship. For example, the entire religious persecution and the personality cult system, the deification in schools, exalting the image of Ortega and his family, are almost copies of what is seen in North Korea. Although it may seem like an exaggeration, we have come to conclude, with evidence to affirm it, that Daniel Ortega is establishing a kind of tropicalized North Korea. All this makes the Ortega dictatorship a serious problem for the security and stability of Central America.

Russia is a model of inspiration for Ortega, but Russia proved, in the face of the war in Ukraine, to be a paper bear that was not really the world power it aspired to be. See also Japan, government launches competition to promote alcohol consumption among young people

And how does the relationship with Russia fit in?



​Russia is a model of inspiration for Ortega, but Russia proved, in the face of the war in Ukraine, to be a paper bear that was not really the world power it aspired to be. So what we are seeing is that in relation to Russia there is a kind of nostalgia, there is an intimate political relationship, there is great loyalty from Ortega. But in economic terms and in practical terms the real sponsor of the model is China.

Why does a certain part of Latin American public opinion continue to fall in love with supposedly revolutionary regimes like Sandinismo?



​Well, I think that Latin America has had a very complex relationship with the United States, and somehow there was this notion that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. The Sandinista revolution received a lot of support from the anti-American world press and from intellectual movements that had a lot of resentment against the United States. This meant that the Sandinista Front was not treated with sufficient objectivity and with sufficient pragmatism. Sandinism was idealized and that led to the lights and shadows not being evaluated in their proper proportion. And one of the most terrible shadows is the lack of historical commitment to human rights. The serious violations of human rights that we are seeing today did not begin in 2018, there are decades of history of Sandinismo in that sense.

Strong Petro-Ortega clash

The relationship between the leaders of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, rose in temperature this week. It all started on Tuesday during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile, when Petro defended the Nicaraguan poet Gioconda Belli Pereira, who denounced that the Nicaraguan regime confiscated her home in Managua.

“In Chile, I tour the homes of Chilean poets whose homes were raided and murdered by the dictatorship and Ortega does the same as Pinochet,” Petro wrote on his X profile (formerly Twitter). The same day, Ortega responded and attacked the Colombian President. “Petro (is) a shame for those who fought in the guerrilla movement that he led… he has betrayed that blood,” Ortega said.

