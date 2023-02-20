Chile’s president, the leftist Gabriel Boric, described his Nicaraguan counterpart, Daniel Ortega, as a dictator on Saturday. after showing solidarity with opponents stripped of their Nicaraguan nationality.

The dictator does not know that

the homeland is carried in the heart and in the acts,

and it is not deprived by decree. They are not alone

“A fraternal hug to Gioconda, Ramírez, Sofía, Carlos and to all those whom Ortega has tried to deprive of their Nicaraguan nationalityBoric wrote on Twitter.

He especially mentions the writers Gioconda Belli and Sergio Ramírez, the feminist activist Sofía Montenegro and the journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro Barrios.

“The dictator does not know that the homeland is in his heart and in his actions, and is not deprived by decree. They are not alone!”the Chilean president finished off his message.

The Chilean Foreign Ministry already expressed its condemnation on Thursday of the Ortega government’s decision to strip the nationality of 94 Nicaraguan opponents in exile.

“Every day more” Nicaragua becomes “a totalitarian dictatorshipwhere any kind of dissidence is persecuted,” said Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola at the time.

The one from Chile is the first leftist government in Latin America to condemn openly the measures of his Nicaraguan counterpart. With the decision to withdraw the nationality of those opponents, the Ortega government disqualified them for life from holding public office.

The Spanish government offered to naturalize those opponents and another 222 political prisoners who were released in Nicaragua and expelled to the United States last week.

The United States, the UN and different NGOs have denounced the measures of Ortega, in power since 2007 and successively re-elected in disputed elections

