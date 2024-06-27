The Vice President of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, enthusiastically announced a diplomatic novelty on June 21: that her government established diplomatic relations with the People of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, that is, with the Taliban who in August 2021 took over control of Kabul, after international troops, led by the United States, took off from that country, leaving scenes of desperation and terror before the reconquest of the fundamentalist group.

The regime of Daniel Ortega – and his wife – thus makes Nicaragua the only Western country that recognizes the Taliban regime. “We have, comrades, the presentation of style letters, already scheduled for our comrade Michael Campbell, who has received from comrade Habaitullah Akhundzada, prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the appointment that we appreciate, as non-resident ambassador of our Nicaragua, concurrent from Beijing, People’s Republic of China,” Murillo said.

Campbell would be, so far, the second ambassador appointed by a country in the world to recognize the de facto authorities of Afghanistan since the end of the war and the fall of the democratic government. To date, only China has appointed an ambassador to Kabul. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Nicaragua a positive step and hopes that bilateral relations will continue to expand in areas of mutual interest,” the Taliban said in a statement. “The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in China to maintain close relations with the Nicaraguan embassy in Beijing,” they noted.

The majority of diplomatic legations left Afghanistan in 2021 and a few others maintain “practical relations” with the Taliban, such as Turkey. These “practical relationships” are maintained by chargé d’affaires, a position that does not require diplomatic approval, which, at the same time, does not imply recognition. The Taliban regime is not recognized by the United Nations (UN). The UN rejects the Taliban, among other things, for its draconian and fundamentalist policy against women.

Ambassador in Pyongyang

In December 2023, the Ortega and Murillo Administration opened a legation in Pyongyang, North Korea, one of the most closed and criticized regimes in the world. These diplomatic maneuvers of the Sandinista government are part of a strategy of international alignment with totalitarian, fundamentalist, authoritarian and dictatorial regimes, such as mainland China, Iran, Belarus and Russia, to try to alleviate the international isolation that Managua suffers due to the serious violations of human rights. human rights attributed to the presidential couple.

International experts consulted by EL PAÍS agree that this shift towards those countries, which have the United States as their “common enemy,” aims to circumvent the international pressure that Washington is leading against the Ortega and Murillo regime in the face of the continuous commission of “crimes against humanity.” ”, denounced and documented by a United Nations Group of Experts.

“Afghanistan is a theocratic state. “The United States has determined that the Taliban are Specially Designated Global Terrorists by executive order 13324,” Explain Arturo Macfields, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS). “Just as they do with Cuba, Russia and China use the Nicaraguan regime as an instrument of geopolitical provocation against the United States. “A dangerous game with serious consequences.”

Despite the sanctions imposed, the United States is Nicaragua’s main trading partner. While the diplomatic relations that Managua has opened with these regimes, especially with China, are not economically significant on par with that of Washington. In that sense, the most notable thing is a free trade agreement signed with China in December 2023 and which, according to official figures, does not compete with that of the United States. For example, in the first half of 2023, exports to China were $6.7 million. While in the same period of time, Managua’s exports to the United States reached almost 1 billion dollars.

McFields says that the Chinese have seized strategic resources in Afghanistan such as lithium, copper, oil and critical infrastructure. “By opening the doors wide to the Taliban regime, Nicaragua is driving away investors, dividing Central America, generating chaos, uncertainty and poverty,” said the former Sandinista ambassador.

“Typical, but unfortunate”

The main person in charge of the United States Department of State for Latin America, Brian Nichols, described the decision to open diplomatic relations with the Taliban as “regrettable.” “Typical, but regrettable,” he highlighted. “What can one say?” He asked himself in Asunción, Paraguay, where the official participates in the OAS General Assembly.

Nicaraguan critics and opponents insist that these diplomatic turns by the Ortega-Murillo family expose the country to more international sanctions due to the various implications, especially that of irregular migration that, since 2021, has found in the Managua airport a springboard to reach USA. Washington reported two weeks ago that eight terrorists from Tajikistan were captured in the cities of New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The men are suspected of having connections to the terrorist group ISIS.

“It is a real threat to the United States (…) Nicaragua has received in the last 12 months more than 1,000 flights with migrants from Libya, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and a dozen countries with totalitarian or terrorist regimes. Afghanistan could even receive visa-free status,” McFields warned.

