The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, paved the way for his re-election with a controversial judicial offensive against Cristiana Chamorro, the opposition candidate that threatened her continuity.

The leader, who is accused of different crimes committed through a foundation, was arrested and disabled to hold political office, which prevents him from continuing in the electoral race.

Cristiana, 67 years old and daughter of former president Violeta Chamorro, has been under house arrest, incommunicado and with police surveillance at the door. “They took her phone and her laptop, also those of her daughter (Cristiana María Lacayo) who is with her at home, and they cut off the Internet. We don’t know anything about them, ” said Arelia Barba, a member of her press team.

The offensive targeted Cristiana because she is the figure of the Nicaraguan opposition most likely to win the November 7 elections, in which Ortega seeks his third re-election.

Strong police presence in front of Cristiana Chamorro’s house in Managua. Reuters photo

The Attorney General’s Office accused her of several crimes allegedly committed Through the “Violeta Chamorro Foundation” that Cristiana directed until last February, when she had to close it by a law that controls the external funds of the NGOs.

Among the crimes he was awarded was “Abusive management, ideological falsehood, both in real bankruptcy with money, property and assets laundering ”. The Ortega judge Karen Chavarría Morales, of the Ninth Court of the Penal District of Managua, quickly granted the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and ordered his arrest.

But then, in the face of international pressure and protests during the police operation, they decided to leave her with house arrest.

The Justice also issued immigration withholding and prohibited you from attending certain meetings or places related to the facts being investigated so “you must refrain from attending any type of meetings or activities due to the seriousness of the crimes under investigation.”

More pressures

The second step taken by justice was disqualify her from holding any public office, thus eliminating such a difficult rival for Ortega.

The president has a bad memory of the Chamorro family. 31 years ago, Violeta Chamorro defeated him at the polls when it seemed that he was going to eternalize in power.

Before this judicial operation, the Nicaraguan regime had also attacked Cristiana’s brothers, Joaquín and Carlos Fernando, two journalists and dissidents from the Sandinista Front who Ortega ordered to search and confiscate his media in December 2018.



Relatives of the candidate for the presidency Cristiana Chamorro are expelled by riot police from the security perimeter. Photo EFE

That year was the outbreak of student and worker protests that demanded changes to get out of the acute economic crisis that the country is experiencing, with a high level of poverty.

Ortega ordered a brutal repression of the demonstrations, even using paramilitary groups, which left a balance of 328 dead, 2,000 wounded, hundreds of detainees and more than 100,000 exiles.

This weakened his government, and it was capitalized on by Cristiana. In his speeches, Chamorro promised the disarmament of the paramilitaries and the promotion of “a process of reinstitutionalization of the Armed Forces”.

He also said that he was going to install a “special prosecutor’s office, endowed with prosecutors of undoubted prestige and independence,” to investigate abuses committed by government agents and to bring justice to the victims.

“People she is tired of dictatorship and poverty, It increases every day and the government does not show any sensitivity, ” Chamorro said in an interview she gave to The Associated Press hours before she was arrested.

“The arrest warrant against Chamorro it’s an intimidating message, thug, against all Nicaraguans who want to get out of this lumpen dictatorship, through electoral channels, “said Arturo Cruz, from the opposition group Coalición Nacional.

The political maneuver also raised a wave of criticism at the international level. The OAS warned that Nicaragua is heading “To the worst possible choices”, and described the arrest of Chamorro as a “new attack on democracy.”

The UN, for its part, argued that “these events create the risk of worsen confidence in the next elections ”.

Source: AP and EFE

PB