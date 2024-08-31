In a new twist to their institutional repressive machinery, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have ordered a reform to the Penal Code that seeks to prosecute Nicaraguans and foreigners who are outside the country, while establishing penalties ranging from life imprisonment to confiscation of assets for those who commit crimes such as money laundering, terrorism and its financing, cybercrimes and any offense against the public administration. In other words, crimes that, de facto, the presidential couple has used against their critics since 2018, when massive social protests against them broke out.

This initiative to reform the Penal Code is interpreted by opponents and political analysts as another escalation in the totalitarian scheme of the regime, by imposing a kind of “transnational repression.” Although the reform puts anyone at risk, it is aimed primarily at political exiles and their families. Another way of trying to silence the exiles who continue to denounce the dictatorial drift of the presidential couple.

The initiative modifies 27 articles of Law 641 of the Penal Code and was submitted by Ortega to the Justice and Legal Affairs Commission of the National Assembly. It was a reform that was requested with haste, since it will be approved on September 3. The most significant change, and in which the presidential couple supports “transnational repression”, is the modification of article 16 of the Criminal Procedure Code that deals with “the principle of universality.”

Article 16 states that Nicaraguan criminal laws will be applicable to Nicaraguans or foreigners who, while outside the national territory, have committed the aforementioned crimes. In total, there are 23 specific criminal offenses, including drug trafficking, organized crime, human trafficking, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their financing. Many of these crimes have also been attributed to the more than 3,000 people who have passed through Sandinista prisons since the social protests of 2018, due to their opposition to the Sandinista administration.

The reform also leaves open a very broad interpretation regarding the commission of crimes: “Any other crime that may be prosecuted in Nicaragua, in accordance with the international instruments ratified by the country.” In the section on penalties, the initiative to reform the Penal Code establishes the deprivation of liberty, confiscation of property or assets, and fines. In cases of imprisonment, in cases of serious crimes, the penalties will be up to life imprisonment subject to review.

The initiative establishes that the victim of these crimes must be compensated. Article 112 on “confiscation” states: “Any goods or assets, including virtual assets of lawful origin, necessary to respond to criminal liabilities or to cover the compensation of the victim’s damages, shall be subject to confiscation.”

Political analysts consulted by EL PAÍS call the word “confiscation” a “euphemism,” since they claim that these are confiscations prohibited by the Nicaraguan Political Constitution. In addition, they emphasize that in all these crimes attributed to opponents since 2018, in most cases the victim has been “the State of Nicaragua.” In other words, the State, unable to arrest an exile, will proceed to “redress” itself by confiscating assets.

“This is part of what can be called transnational repression… and it seeks to toughen penalties, prosecute in absentia and have the capacity to universalize repression,” Eliseo Núñez, a former opposition deputy in exile, told EL PAÍS.

Although confiscations have been used by the Ortega-Murillo regime against decapitated NGOs and against opponents stripped of their nationality, with this initiative they “universalize” the confiscation of property for all Nicaraguans. Although de facto, relatives of denationalized people have already had their property confiscated by the regime, as happened, for example, with the mother of the former magistrate of the Judicial Branch, Rafael Solís.

“Ortega is no longer content with imprisoning and expelling the most inconvenient dissidents; he now intends to judge and confiscate the property of those who are in exile, expanding his capacity to silence the opposition anywhere in the world,” he said. an opinion article published in Confidencial, former presidential candidate Félix Maradiaga.

“This law is designed to target anyone with penalties and confiscations, regardless of whether they are in Nicaragua or not, and without requiring their presence at the trials. The number of those affected is expected to rise dramatically, from the 317 people declared stateless last year to thousands more. It is not simply a new law; it is a declaration of war against all those who challenge the regime, wherever they are,” Maradiaga adds.

A source linked to the Nicaraguan judiciary told EL PAÍS that this reform to the Penal Code is “much harsher” than the Law of the Absent from the 1980s. During the Sandinista Revolution, in July 1981, the National Reconstruction Board issued Decree 760. It established that “the reconstruction of the country was a priority task of the Revolution” and it assumed the “right” to promote production through the “rational use of property,” considering that some owners had irresponsibly abandoned their assets.

“Now, if one looks at this reform initiative proposed by Ortega and Murillo, it is basically a law to go against everyone with penalties and confiscations. Whether they are in Nicaragua or not, with or without their presence at the trials,” says the source who still works at the Supreme Court of Justice. “I have information that they already have the first list of relatives of the 317 denationalized opponents.”

While in exile in Costa Rica, EL PAÍS has learned of cases in which Nicaraguan authorities have come to ask about them at their homes. “Apparently not because they have any particular political profile, but to find out if the houses are uninhabited, which indicates that by now they may have mapped all of these properties,” says the exiled source.

Inter-American Dialogue researcher Manuel Orozco explained to EL PAÍS that this initiative to reform the Penal Code has a political rather than economic motivation. According to him, it is the Ortega-Murillo’s response to the “failure” they experienced again this week in the Central American Integration System (SICA), by not being able to name one of their favorite political operators as secretary general of the regional organization: Valdrack Jaentschke.

But also with another piece of news that emerged this week from Argentina: the request of a group of lawyers before the justice system of the southern country to summon a statement and issue an international arrest warrant against Ortega and Murillo for their participation in the commission of crimes against humanity. Former deputy Eliseo Núñez does not believe that it is in vain that this initiative to reform the Penal Code invokes the principle of “universality”, the same one with which it is requested that the presidential couple be tried for crimes against humanity.

“It is a bill that violates rights and guarantees, the constitutional legal order and international human rights instruments,” says lawyer and human rights defender Gonzalo Carrión. “It strengthens and updates the strategy of criminal prosecution against those considered enemies inside and outside the country. It is draconian because it increases the punishment. It is a tax-raising initiative because it has an obsession with dispossession, stealing property… and they disguise political persecution with common, transnational crimes.”

