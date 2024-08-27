The diplomatic disputes between the two once great ideological allies of the left in Latin America, Daniel Ortega and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have not subsided. The Sandinista leader took advantage of the telematic summit of heads of state of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) on Monday, August 26, to attack the Brazilian president, who maintains his position as a progressive regional leader by demanding that Nicolás Maduro present the electoral records of the questioned presidential elections of July 28. “If you want me to respect you, respect me, Lula. If you want the Bolivarian people to respect you, respect the victory of President Nicolás Maduro and don’t go groveling there,” said the Sandinista leader from Managua, accompanied by his wife, “co-president” Rosario Murillo.

In his virulent speech, Ortega declared diplomatic relations between Managua and Brasilia broken. That is, less than a month after one of the most serious clashes between the two countries: the mutual withdrawal of their ambassadors. It all started with the Absence of Brazilian ambassador Breno Souza da Costa at the 45th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolutionheld on July 19. The Ortega-Murillo regime resented the diplomat’s snub and ordered his expulsion, giving him a 15-day deadline. Itamaraty made efforts to see if the Central American country’s Foreign Ministry would retract its decision, but there was no backing down from the presidential couple. So Brazil applied reciprocity to the Nicaraguan ambassador, Fulvia Patricia Castro Matus.

The forced departure of the respective diplomatic representatives meant a break, but the cooling of the relationship was progressive, fueled by the crisis with Chavismo due to suspicions of fraud and the repeated attempts by Lula to establish himself as a mediator between the Sandinista regime and the international community, specifically with the Vatican.

Relations between Brazil and Nicaragua have been frozen for a year, according to Itamaraty, after Ortega turned a deaf ear to Lula’s attempts to intercede, on behalf of Pope Francis, to obtain the release of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, a political prisoner who was later exiled to Rome. “I spoke with the Pope and he asked me to speak with Ortega about a bishop who was in prison,” Lula said in an interview with foreign correspondents, in relation to the prelate, sentenced to 26 years in prison for crimes considered “treason.” “The fact is that Ortega did not answer my phone and did not want to talk to me. So, I never spoke to him again,” he explained.

The Sandinista leader responded for the first time in public in the following way this Monday at the ALBA summit: “If the Pope wants to communicate with us, he can do so: we continually communicate with them, with the foreign minister. [Pietro] “Parolin, we have already had several talks with him and we speak to him very clearly and he listens. We do not need intermediaries, nor did we ask Lula to be an intermediary,” said Ortega, while his wife, in whispers, helped him finish some sentences.

Ortega closes ranks with Maduro

Before referring to his relationship with Lula, Ortega closed ranks with Maduro and his questioned electoral victory. He said that his former ally is one of the Latin American presidents who has had a “brutal” and “cowardly” reaction by not recognizing the victory of Chavismo, and that he is part of the “servile, traitorous, groveling governments.”

“You are also dragging your feet, Lula, you are dragging your feet. And don’t tell me that your actions were extraordinary… remember your riots, the scandals, the Lava Jatos, remember all that well… remember Lula. I could mention a dozen more things,” said Ortega, and repeated that the Brazilian president wants to be the “representative of the Yankees in Latin America.”

In the interview with foreign correspondents, Lula regretted that “a guy who made a revolution like the one Ortega made to defeat [Anastasio] Somoza” refused to talk to him, and added that today he does not know if that revolution (the Sandinista one) was “because he wanted power or because he wanted to improve the life of his people.” He also said that he is “in favor” of “there being an alternation in power” in all countries, because it is “the healthiest” for a democracy.

To which Ortega responded on Monday: “So, what can I tell you, Lula, since you have spoken about this publicly, how many terms of government have you had? You have had two terms of government, it seems that you like being president and of that presidency of that great country, which is Brazil, you want to become the representative of the Yankees in Latin America,” he insisted.

“It is a government that has presented itself as very progressive and very revolutionary. Now that the elections have to be repeated [en Venezuela]they say. Brazil says it, Lula,” added the Sandinista leader. “And from that presidency of that great country, which is Brazil, you want to become the representative of the Yankees in Latin America (…) that is why we broke relations with Brazil, because even though Nicaragua is a small country, we have dignity.”

In addition to dealing with Venezuela, Lula has tried to mediate between the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship and the international community to find a peaceful solution to the sociopolitical crisis that Nicaragua has been experiencing since 2018, the year of massive social protests that were violently repressed. With the expulsion of Ambassador Breno de Souza, the Sandinista regime blew up one of the few bridges it had left with the Latin American left.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.