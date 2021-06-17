A group of police officers guard the premises of the Prosecutor’s Office in Managua, Nicaragua, on June 8. CARLOS HERRERA / Reuters

Daniel Ortega has sent a clear message to Nicaraguans: in the Central American country no one is untouchable and can be investigated and arrested if the regime considers him a threat to their interests. The latest detainee is Luis Rivas Anduray, executive president of the Banco de la Producción (Banpro), the main one in Nicaragua, with a presence in Central America, the Caribbean and Ecuador. The banker is charged with the same charges as the rest of the detainees in the repressive escalation unleashed by Ortega, including inciting foreign interference, requesting military interventions or using external financing to carry out acts of terrorism that destabilize the regime. The Nicaraguan justice is also investigating 13 former directors of the Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development (Funides), a think tank linked to the private sector, which publishes analyzes on the country’s economic situation. Among those investigated are two of the most powerful businessmen in Nicaragua, José Antonio Baltodano Cabrera and Jaime Javier Montealegre Lacayo. A judge in Mangua has imposed immigration withholding and the freezing of their bank accounts.

Political crisis in Nicaragua

“The arrest of the country’s main banking executive further clouds an economic environment that was already full of mistrust and uncertainty, because the message to investors and consumers is negative and they will think about it long before investing or contracting a debt in Nicaragua” explains Nicaraguan economist Enrique Sáenz. “This measure goes beyond mere irresponsibility, because bank runs, financial panics, are psychological in nature and cannot be controlled either by repression or by political measures once they are unleashed. This measure by Ortega borders on suicide, with the great difference that it would take with it not only the financial system, but also a fragile economy and a vulnerable society, ”adds Sáenz.

Banpro reacted with a brief and timid press release stating that the institution “ratifies its adherence to the laws in force in the country.” Neither condemnation nor demand for freedom, which shows the fear of businessmen in the face of a regime that has broken all lines. Until 2018, Ortega maintained a kind of co-government with the private sector, a strategic alliance with businessmen, which allowed the Sandinista’s excesses in exchange for doing juicy business. The distancing came when Ortega wanted to impose by force a reform to social security that affected pensions and that were rejected by the employers, because they imposed on the employer the payment of higher quotas. One of the first massive protests against the regime, which attracted tens of thousands of Nicaraguans, was financed by businessmen, in a direct affront to Ortega. In addition, when the United States imposed sanctions on Ortega’s family and officials, the country’s banks gave up doing business with the regime, fearful that those actions would generate retaliation from Washington and affect their business in Nicaragua and abroad.

Luis Rivas Anduray, executive president of the Production Bank (Banpro). BANPRO

“In this insane onslaught there are also elements of revenge,” says economist Sáenz. “It is not that the banks have shown signs of rebellion, but that their actions [contra el régimen] They are due to a protection of their interests, the banks closed their financial institutions to power to protect themselves. Ortega tries to subdue the most powerful economic groups with this act of revenge ”, analyzes Sáenz.

With his new repressive offensive, Ortega has arrested 16 people in Nicaragua. The first persecuted were the candidates for a candidacy by the opposition, with special scorn against Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1996) and Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, a national hero assassinated by the Somoza dictatorship. Cristiana Chamorro had barely announced her interest in participating in the electoral process, when she aroused great sympathy among Nicaraguans. It was then that the machinery of justice raged against her, raising a money laundering case through her foundation – named after her mother – an organization that for decades supported independent journalism. She was followed by former diplomat Arturo Cruz, academic Félix Maradiaga and former Vice Minister of Finance Juan Sebastián Chamorro García.

Then José Adán Aguerri, former president of the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (COSEP), who led a 2018 dialogue table by businessmen to find a solution to the political crisis, was arrested. He was followed by Violeta Granera, a prominent activist, and a day later José Pallais, one of the most lucid jurists in the country. Last Sunday the former Sandinista guerrillas Dora María Téllez, Victor Hugo Tinoco and Hugo Torres, considered heroes of the Sandinista revolution, were arrested. All the detainees are accused of inciting a foreign intervention in Nicaragua to destabilize the Ortega government.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region