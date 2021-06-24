The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, described this Wednesday as “agents of the United States” and “criminals” the detained opposition political leaders, including the five presidential candidates, and pointed out “absurd” that the international community demand his release.

“Here we are not judging politicians, here we are judging criminals who have attacked the security of the country, against the lives of citizens, “said the president in an official act, in which he reappeared in public after more than a month of absence.

Ortega affirmed, without presenting evidence, that the opposition leaders who are in prison are trying “again to organize another April 18, another coup to bring about what they call regime change. “

The reference was for April 18, 2018, when a popular revolt broke out over controversial social security reforms that left hundreds of dead and tens of thousands in exile.

The demonstrations were forcibly neutralized by the Government, which it considers to be an attempted coup.

“That is what we are pursuing, that is what is being investigated and that is what will be punished in due course, as the law requires,” continued Ortega, who asked the international community stop asking for release of opponents.

“Stop being with those absurdities that tell us: let’s set you free. Are we going to ask another country, the United States, to free the 400 Americans who stormed the Capitol? And here they are, screaming for 20 (opponents arrested). There are 400 there, release those 400, well, “he challenged.

The Sandinista leader asked the international community “to forget” that this will happen, “that in Nicaragua there is justice“and that” there is no step back, there will be no step back, only forward. “

In his speech, Ortega charged the United States with what he described as a “Yankee empire” and as “a curse for humanity, a son of the devil, of the caves, of the wickedness, which is cruel to the peoples of the world “.

Ortega and his conspiracy theories

Regarding the detained opponents, he said that they are “agents, willing employees of the Yankee empire,” that “conspire to overthrow to the Government of Nicaragua and that is not new, “and he recalled the social outbreak of April 2018.

“Who is going to forget how they got together and how they destroyed a policy of understanding, of agreements, that I was walking well, simply for paying attention to the Yankee that it was necessary to provoke a change of regime in Nicaragua and bring democracy to Nicaragua? “Ortega continued, referring to the consensus agreement that the Executive had with the businessmen.

He assured that the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, led by two close associates of his, “have found a network that conspired and had been conspiring” since 2018 and “the network has names and surnames of non-governmental organizations and known persons “.

Now, he added, “the enemies of the revolution are shouting,” shot Ortega, who accused the countries that condemned his regime of launching “a campaign against Nicaragua when they have a roof and floor entirely made of glass.”

The sanctions

Ortega was enraged against those who are “on my knees, asking and begging for sanctions to the Yankee empire “against his government and those close to him.

“They think that with sanctions they are going to subdue Nicaragua, “said the president, who recalled that the country” has gone through much more difficult times, much tougher, “such as the war economy that was experienced during the civil war of the 1980s, when Ortega also ruled.

Likewise, he reproached that they were called candidates for the Presidency when, according to the Electoral Law, it is not the date for registrations, and that they weren’t even pre-candidates in their political groups.

Since last May 18, the Nicaraguan authorities have canceled the legal personality of two opposition parties and have apprehended, in addition to five presidential hopefuls, to three other politicians, two businessmen, a journalist and six leaders of a political movement founded by dissidents from the government Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), including two historical combatants and former comrades of the president.

The arrests have been made less than five months before the elections in which Ortega seeks to be re-elected for five more years, and in the face of growing international pressure that has not been able to stop the wave of arrests of dissidents.



Argentina’s position

Argentina se abstained in a vote in the OAS of a resolution that condemned the arrest of Nicaraguan political prisoners and called on the government of Daniel Ortega to release them.

After the decision was qualified as “disappointing” For the US State Department, the Casa Rosada summoned the ambassador to Managua, Daniel Capitanich, but later did not sign a UN declaration in Geneva on the matter.

This Wednesday, in an exclusive dialogue with Clarion, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá anticipated a novelty: he will meet with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the coming days -at the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Italy- and, among several issues, will explain the Argentine position about Nicaragua.

With information from EFE

