Wall. Rarely do four letters hide so much behind them. Thousands of kilometers, millions of people, two countries. Rarely does a barrier open the mind so much. The wall that separates Mexico and the United States, the wall, thus, in singular, because today there is probably no other in the collective imagination as recurrent as this one, leaves its mark from the first time one sees it appear. A mark that has led the Spanish photographer Daniel Ochoa de Olza to portray during the last six years a “quite sinister” work that he describes, with complete success, as a nemesis of those of the artist Richard Serra. An example of how human beings can develop engineering of more than 3,000 kilometers “to fuck around.”
The Gapthe hole, is a precise, tenacious work, of monumental beauty as only anything that takes Mexico and the United States together can be, it shows the spaces left by the wall along a border that, in practice, , is not such: it constantly appears and disappears, leaving spaces through which—with the help of just a piece of wood and a few nails with which to improvise a ladder—crossing is possible.
A hole, too, that hides the worst of the human being: the division between two peoples, a continent that splits in two, in short. On the one hand, the big dream; on the other, the nightmare. Namely, sometimes, which is which. Or ask the millions of people who try to cross into the United States every year and to do so they not only risk it in northern Mexico; In many cases, getting there becomes the dream after hell, which is to travel through this country as a migrant.
A hole that is continually watched: not just by the guards on the American side who act as goalkeepers; also from those who sent a man to control Ochoa de Olza when he was photographing a goal that was in front of the wall, or isn’t any place a good place to score a lucky goal? “The armed people who are coming sent me,” they told him, faced with the uncertainty of knowing who the man who was taking images was. Because behind a wall, behind these four letters, what there is always is uncertainty.
