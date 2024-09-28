Wall. Rarely do four letters hide so much behind them. Thousands of kilometers, millions of people, two countries. Rarely does a barrier open the mind so much. The wall that separates Mexico and the United States, the wall, thus, in singular, because today there is probably no other in the collective imagination as recurrent as this one, leaves its mark from the first time one sees it appear. A mark that has led the Spanish photographer Daniel Ochoa de Olza to portray during the last six years a “quite sinister” work that he describes, with complete success, as a nemesis of those of the artist Richard Serra. An example of how human beings can develop engineering of more than 3,000 kilometers “to fuck around.”

The Gapthe hole, is a precise, tenacious work, of monumental beauty as only anything that takes Mexico and the United States together can be, it shows the spaces left by the wall along a border that, in practice, , is not such: it constantly appears and disappears, leaving spaces through which—with the help of just a piece of wood and a few nails with which to improvise a ladder—crossing is possible.

A hole, too, that hides the worst of the human being: the division between two peoples, a continent that splits in two, in short. On the one hand, the big dream; on the other, the nightmare. Namely, sometimes, which is which. Or ask the millions of people who try to cross into the United States every year and to do so they not only risk it in northern Mexico; In many cases, getting there becomes the dream after hell, which is to travel through this country as a migrant.

A hole that is continually watched: not just by the guards on the American side who act as goalkeepers; also from those who sent a man to control Ochoa de Olza when he was photographing a goal that was in front of the wall, or isn’t any place a good place to score a lucky goal? “The armed people who are coming sent me,” they told him, faced with the uncertainty of knowing who the man who was taking images was. Because behind a wall, behind these four letters, what there is always is uncertainty.

The border wall undulates floating over the dunes of the Algodones Desert (California, USA). The foundationless wall literally floats on the sand, adapting to changes in the undulations of the land constantly moving by the wind. Daniel Ochoa de Olza

A disconcerting open door in the wall that separates Mexico and the United States. On the other side of the door, Arizona (USA). Daniel Ochoa de Olza

A woman and a girl cross the wall in a desert area near Jacumba (California). Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Sunset in the desert. The dim light illuminates a mountain that causes an intermittence on the wall, near the Mexican town of Mexicali (Baja California). Daniel Ochoa de Olza

A girl cries in her father’s arms as they wait for US agents to take them away so their asylum applications can be processed. Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Twilight in the mountains of California, separated from Tijuana (Mexico) by the illuminated wall. Daniel Ochoa de Olza

A soccer goal in Tecate (Mexico), in an area guarded by extra-governmental elements. Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Patrol lights illuminate the highway in Tijuana at the place where an entambado (migrant corpse placed in a drum or drum) was dumped. Daniel Ochoa de Olza