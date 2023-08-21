Daniel Noboa, 35, is one step away from fulfilling the dream of his father, billionaire Álvaro Noboa, the candidate who has participated in an electoral contest in Ecuador the most times. Noboa Sr. ran for the Presidency of the Republic up to five times, three of which he managed to reach the second round. Daniel Roy Noboa Azín, the eldest son of the tycoon, is the surprise of these elections, after winning a place in the ballot despite the fact that until before the presidential debate, held last weekend, the polls placed him in the last positions .

With 60% of the tally sheets counted, Noboa reached 24% of the votes, enough to dispute the Carondelet seat against the Correísmo candidate, Luisa González. “People have made their options clear, I don’t believe in those coalitions, that sounds like moorings to me. People will be able to vote for the option that is not Correísmo, and that is Daniel Noboa”, he said in his first speech. “We have a project, if there are people who want to join that project, with great pleasure,” he added.

Noboa is participating in the extraordinary elections backed by the National Democratic Action (ADN) alliance, which includes People, Equality and Democracy (PID), founded by Arturo Moreno, a cousin of former President Lenín Moreno, who he has said has a centrist ideological line left, and to MOVER, the name adopted by Alianza País, the party that belonged to Rafael Correa and which changed its name after the break with Moreno.

Daniel Noboa in a voting center in Manglaralto, this Sunday. PRESS DEPARTMENT DANIEL NOBOA (via REUTERS)

The young businessman’s political career began in 2021 when he won a seat in the National Assembly dissolved by the presidential decree of cross death. In the Legislature, he was president of the Commission for Economic, Productive and Microenterprise Development. His business life began at the age of 18 when he founded his own company, DNA Entertainment Group, which is dedicated to organizing events, and since 2010 he began working in his father’s companies, Corporación Noboa, where he held various positions until reaching to the business address.

His campaign proposal is divided into four axes: social, economic, institutional and productive and environmental, with which he fully says that he will fight crime and strengthen the country’s justice and security institutions. “We ran an excellent campaign and the debate strengthened our proposal,” said the candidate for Carondelet this Sunday. A week earlier, during the presidential debate, Noboa did not receive criticism or direct confrontations, so he was able, without getting excited, to talk about his proposals.

The candidate, who wore a bulletproof vest during the campaign, will see his family and personal past weigh heavily on his candidacy in the coming weeks. In 2019, his ex-wife, Gabriela Goldbaum, accused him of mistreatment and of not respecting the visitation agreements of the daughter they have in common.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.