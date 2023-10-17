Only 17 months will remain for the elected president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa Azín, to comply with an ambitious government plan that ranges from creating the “Fenix ​​plan”, a technological and comprehensive intelligence center to confront the serious crisis of insecurity and violence that is plaguing to the country, until unemployment is reduced and dollarization is strengthened.

He will assume the presidency of Ecuador next December. The exact date can only be determined by the National Electoral Council once the inconsistencies in the vote and possible challenges have been resolved. He will govern until May 24, 2025, the time that completes the presidential term for which Guillermo Lasso was appointed.who will leave power as a result of the “crossed death.”

Noboa, 35 years old, in addition to becoming the youngest president Ecuador will ever have, without a political party and with the only public experience of occupying a little-noticed seat as an assembly member, became the gravedigger of the aspirations of the Citizen Revolution, movement led by former president Rafael Correa, to return to power, defeating Luisa González, who was emerging as the winner in the first round, by nearly four points.

Son of the business magnate, Álvaro Noboa and the doctor and former vice presidential candidate, Anabella Azín, are part of the family circle with the most important fortune and business enclave in the countryinherited from his grandfather Luis Noboa and consolidated by his father through banana exports and by his aunt, Isabel Noboa, owner of the important commercial emporium Nobis.

Daniel Noboa, wearing a bulletproof vest, shows his ballot after voting in Santa Elena.

Calm in appearance, like few discursive resources and inexpressive, Noboa, after learning of his victory, indicated that he will begin to work for Ecuador and rebuild a country that has been seriously hit “by violence, corruption and hatred.” “From tomorrow hope begins to work, from tomorrow Daniel Noboa, your new president of the Republic, begins to work,” he said briefly.

The new president has a period of time to demonstrate leadership, decision-making capacity and determination to face the vicissitudes of politics.

According to analyst Santiago Basabe, “the new president has a period of time to demonstrate leadership, decision-making capacity and the determination to face the vicissitudes of politics. If lukewarmness surrounds the first brushstrokes of the new government, the varied options that the country has will soon make the president hostage to his particularistic and clientelist ambitions.”

Noboa promotes “a new Ecuador” and for that it offers boost the economy, encourage foreign investment, avoid tax evasion, reduce interest rates for small and medium-sized businesses and encourage employment, offers that for the most part have to go through an atomized Assembly where its main opponent will be the Citizen Revolution that obtained 52 of 137 seats.

To overcome this political obstacle and not repeat the ungovernability that Lasso faced, Noboa will call, in the first 100 days of government, a popular consultation “to recover the country’s institutions, achieve legal reforms to encourage employment, as well as others that allow frontal fight against organized crime and delinquency.”

Supporters of Daniel Noboa celebrate the results of the second round of the elections.

But will it be easy for him to fulfill his electoral offers? Only if it achieves consensus and a great national agreement that citizens are currently clamoring for. “Hopefully the president-elect has the arrests and close voices that will help him not succumb in the maelstrom of a corrupt and inefficient political system like the Ecuadorian one,” says Basabe.

Analyst Lolo Echeverría points out that Noboa can aspire to a “national reconciliation that would be even deeper than a “national agreement.” “There is a need for reconciliation that allows us to consider a common country project that is valid for everyone,” he pointed out.

Along the same lines, the editorial of the local newspaper, La Hora, reinforces the call for a minimum of civility, decency and good faith in the spaces of political power. “You can no longer aspire to govern by blaming others or perpetuating that division among Ecuadorians that has done so much damage; The fundamental thing is to ensure, as soon as possible, that the bulk of the population perceives tangible benefits from the new management,” he highlighted in his editorial this Monday.

ANA LUCÍA ROMAN

TIME

QUITO