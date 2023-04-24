The Brazilian Daniel Nascimento finished, this Sunday (23), the Hamburg Marathon (Germany) with a time of 2h07min06s, a mark with which he reached the Olympic index for the 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France) .

OLYMPIC INDEX – PARIS 2024 Daniel Nascimento is 4th in the Hamburg Marathon: 2:07:06. The athlete runs below the Olympic index (2:08:10) to @Paris2024 Danielzinho now needs to wait for the official @WorldAthletics to guarantee yourself in the Games ♂️ pic.twitter.com/TTvcjWp8KE — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) April 23, 2023

Related news:

In addition to running below the index for the Paris Games, which is 2:08:10, the Brazilian again ran below the mark required to participate in the next edition of the Athletics World Cup, which will be held between August 19 and 27 in Budapest (Hungary). . In a race held in Seoul (South Korea), Daniel had already secured himself at the Worlds, as he completed the distance in 2h04min51, below the rate of 2h09min40s.

At the Paris Games, Brazil can be represented in the Marathon by up to three athletes. If more than three Brazilians reach the index, those with the three best marks will qualify, but only after confirmation from World Athletics (International Athletics Federation).