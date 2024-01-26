You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Muñoz (21), in action against Japan, in the face of harassment from Daichi Kamada.
Efe/Jiji Press Japan
Daniel Muñoz (21), in action against Japan, faced with harassment from Daichi Kamada.
International media consider his departure from Genk in Belgium as a fact.
Daniel Muñoz He is close to closing his signing with Crystal Palace and play the English Premier League.
At least that's what several international media and journalists who are close to the information about the Colombian defender say.
What is known
It is noted that there is a verbal agreement between Muñoz and the English club, so this Friday the Genk gave the Colombian permission to travel to London.
It was learned that the defender will present the medical exams and, if he passes them, he will sign a new contract.
Genk will let Daniel Muñoz go for the payment of 10 million euros (8 million + 2 in bonuses); In addition, you will have a percentage participation in the event of a future sale.
The team led by the experienced technician Roy Hodgson He has had several difficulties at right back, either due to injuries or poor performance of his pupils, which is why they want a reliable full back who knows how to defend and attack.
“The Eagles are keen to reach a deal with their Belgian side Genk, who want around £10m,” The Sun claimed a few days ago.
🔵⚪️BREAKING: Racing Genk heeft one world akkoord bereikt met Crystal Palace over transfer van Muñoz. Colombiaan vliegt vandaag naar Londen om zijn overgang af te ronden. Limburgers cost 10 thousand euros (inclusive of bonuses) at hebben doorverkooppercentage. Zie @hlnsport
— Bob Faesen (@BobFaesen) January 26, 2024
