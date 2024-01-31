Playing in Europe is the dream of any Colombian soccer player. But play in the Premier League English is more than that, it is touching the top elite of world football with your hands, playing alongside the best stars and with the greatest possible demands. The turn is for the right back of the Colombian National Team Daniel Muñozwho was at Genk in Belgium and was signed by Crystal Palace.

Muñoz, 27, signed a three-year contract in exchange for 8 million euros. His stay in Belgium was pleasant, calm, he played often, he stood out, 148 games and 19 goals in all competitions since 2020, there he was often seen by Néstor Lorenzo for the Colombian National Team, everything was going well for the side, but one day They knocked on his door to ask him how was the Premier League? And Muñoz didn't have to think much, just asking which team and where he signed.

Today he is the fifth Colombian footballer present in the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League, the league that everyone wants to play in, the one considered the best league on the planet, that of figures and that of great economic muscle. The Palace is another of England's historic clubs, founded in 1905, it has a long history. A team that is currently at the bottom of the table, but is strengthening to compete better.

“A pleasure for me to be in a club as historic and big as Crystal Palace. I am very excited and happy, I can't wait to jump onto the field,” said Muñoz in his first statements as an eagle. You won't be alone there. Upon his arrival he already shook hands with an old acquaintance, with midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who also plays on that team and is one of the fundamental supports for English coach Roy Hodgson.

Díaz sets the tone

Colombia has had a close history with England. Players of the stature of Faustino Asprilla, Juan Pablo Ángel and Hamilton Ricard passed through there. Today, the best Colombian footballer is Luis Díaz and he plays there, with great importance on the roster of Liverpool, which is the current leader of the competition. Lucho is the Colombian benchmark, the player who is not only in the top elite, but in one of the best English clubs.

Other Colombian attackers also make their way onto English soil, such as Luis Sinisterra, who was previously at Leeds and now defends the Bournemouth shirt, excited to have a greater presence in the National Team. Another attacker present in the Premier League is Jhon Jáder Durán, which has not had the expected continuity and has been diminished by injuries. Currently, coach Unai Emery himself confirmed that the Colombian will be out of the field for around two months due to an injury.

In the second division there is also a presence with Jorge Cabezas and Yaser Asprilla at Watford, and with Ian Poveda, at Leeds. The Colombian legion in England grows.

PABLO ROMERO

