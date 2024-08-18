Once again there is Colombian prominence in the Italian Serie A. After Duván Zapata’s goal this Saturday with the Turinthis Sunday was the turn for Daniel Moquera, who made his debut with a double in Hellas Verona’s 3-0 victory over Napoli.

After being champion with Athletic Bucaramanga In the first half of this year, Mosquera made the leap to Europe to wear the colours of Hellas Verona, and has already begun to respond with goals against a tough rival.

Moquera’s furious debut

The 24-year-old striker was a substitute and entered in the 73rd minute of the match, when his team was already winning 1-0 with a goal from Dailon Rocha Delivery.

The Colombian needed just two minutes on the pitch to score his first goal in Italy, in what was a fierce debut in the home team’s jersey. Mosquera He sent the ball away at the first clear chance he had.

In the 75th minute, the former Bucaramanga player slipped through the Napoli centre-backs to receive a masterful pass from Ondrej Duda. He was unforgiving when facing goal, firing a low shot close to the left post as the opposing goalkeeper came out and could do nothing.

Minutes later he had another very clear chance, he was positioned as a pure attacking centre and connected with a half-turn from a cross from the side. Alex Meret saved the shot that was heading for goal.

But the dream night had another joy for him. Daniel Mosquera, which was celebrated twice. Hellas Taking advantage of the passivity of the Neapolitan defense, Darko Lazovic assisted the Quibdó-born player to make the final score 3-0.

Mosquera He couldn’t have had a better debut, his presentation with his new team was a dream come true in what is his first experience in European football. The striker showed the Coach Paolo Zanetti who has all the credentials to be a starter.

