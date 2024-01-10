Monica Sanchez He is a figure who has preferred to keep his love life away from flashes and cameras; However, a few days ago, the 'Al Fondo Hay Sito' actress publicly introduced her current partner in a romantic post shared on her social networks. After that, users made some comments that were not liked by the Peruvian artist's boyfriend, who sent them a strong message. In this note, he knows what happened.

Why is Mónica Sánchez's boyfriend attacked users on networks?

After Monica Sanchez “he will shout to the four winds” his love for his boyfriend of Argentine origin Daniel Sacroiskysocial media users had misguided comments directed towards the Peruvian artist that caused the discomfort of her partner, who spoke out.

Through his Instagram account, Daniel sent a strong message. “Dear malicious users, you are deeply mistaken. I am not her (Monica's) collagen; she is mine. You see: in high school they called me 'grandpa,'” she said at the beginning.

In addition, Sacroisky filled with praise Sanchez. And she, in mind, body and spirit, is 20 years younger than those listed on her document. With which, she took him 10 years. That's why “she is my collagen”he added.

Mónica Sánchez's boyfriend speaks out about their relationship. Photo: Instagram/Mónica Sánchez

Who is Mónica Sánchez's partner and how old is she?

Daniel Sacroiskycurrent partner of the 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' actress, was born in Argentina and currently has 42 years. The Peruvian artist's boyfriend is dedicated to advertising, music and writing. It should be noted that Daniel He has lived in Peru for 10 years due to an expansion of his advertising agency.

Mónica Sánchez introduced her boyfriend Daniel Sacroisky on December 31, 2023. Photo: Instagram/Mónica Sánchez

How old is Mónica Sánchez and how old is her boyfriend?

The outstanding actress Monica Sanchez He was born on February 27, 1970, so he currently has 53 years. In that sense, he is 11 years older than his current partner, Daniel Sacroisky.