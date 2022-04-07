Daniel Martínez won the fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, while Primoz Roglic remains the leader and the Ineos rider continues to be among the best in the general classification.

The fraction was carried out between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Zamudio, 185 kilometers long, which had four mountain passes, ideal for purging the lot and the general.

“They were very tough rivals, with a lot of quality, but I felt good, good legs. I knew that the end stung upwards and I did. At 200 meters I saw that no one was passing by and I jumped in”, said the Cundinamarca runner.

The immediate goal

It may interest you: (Daniel Martínez, great stage victory in the Tour of the Basque Country)

Martínez jumped into the finale and won the stage and moved up to third place overall.



“We had several ahead of us, I tried to attack on the final climb, but the end was stretched out and I decided to save myself. I am happy for this victory.” Martinez specified.

It may interest you: (Daniel Martínez: see here the victory in the fourth stage of the Basque Country)

The win and the 10-second bonus give him the option of moving up the rankings, he is already third and only 11 seconds from Roglic.

“There are two quite demanding stages left, they are tough stages, so we are fine and we are going to try, we will seek victory in the race”, sentenced.

It may interest you: (Cyclist jumps the fences and avoids an accident in packaging, video)

sports