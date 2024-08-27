Wout van Aert won the tenth stage of the Tour of Spainwhich was held this Tuesday between Ponteareas and Baiona, 160 kilometers, in which Ben O’Connor maintained the lead and, Primoz Roglicprotected by the Colombian Daniel Martinezis second overall.

There was a battle throughout the stage. Firstly, there were several riders who tried to break away, something that the leader did not allow. Van Aert achieved his third victory in this edition of the race.

After long demanding kilometres, the breakaway group was finally formed, which included strong people like Wout van Aert, Quentin Pacher, Marc Soler, William Lecerf and Juri Hollman, who managed to have a lead of more than six minutes over the leading group.

As the kilometres ticked away, the leaders’ chances of winning the stage increased, but Van Aert became the key man in the quest to win that prize.

The Visma team rider stepped on the gas in the final 30 kilometers and took the lead alongside Pacher, who took turns trying to distance their pursuers.

Behind the main group, there was no battle until the final climb of the day, a first category climb, the summit of which was 16 km from the finish.

There, in that spot, Martínez was key, the Colombian who is one of Roglic’s main squires, who is 3 min 53 seconds behind O’Connor, who looked strong in that section.

Richard Carapaz He made progress on the climb, but was quickly controlled by the team’s riders. Decathlon, who eliminated any difficult situations for their rider wearing the red jersey.

This Wednesday, stage 11 of the Vuelta will take place with departure and arrival at the Cortizo Padron Technological Campus, of 166 kilometers, with four mountain passes, three of second class and one of third class, and 11 kilometers from the finish line.

