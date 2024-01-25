Daniel Felipe Martínezwho this year is part of Bora Hansgrohe, won the gold medal this Thursday in the individual time trial at the National Championships held in the department of Boyacá.

Martínez covered the 41.8 kilometers between Paipa and Tunja, the departmental capital, in 54 minutes and 2 seconds, at an average of 46.4 kilometers per hour.

The silver medal went to Brandon Rivera, Egan Bernal's teammate in the Ineos Grenadiers, who lost one minute and 38 seconds to Martínez, while the bronze went to Rodrigo Contreras, who defends the colors of the NU Colombia team, who arrived 1.56 minutes behind the champion.

Martínez also surpassed Nairo Quintana on the day (Movistar), which occupied fourth place and returned to the competition after almost a year of absence due to not having a team. Bernal took sixth place and Rigoberto Urán (Education EF Easypost) took eighth place. In total 25 runners took the start.

National record?

Daniel Felipe Martínez, Esteban Chaves and Nairo Quintana, the podium of the 2023 Road Nationals.

With this time of 54 minutes and 2 seconds, Martínez improved the Spaniard's mark Miguel Indurainwho did 55:30 in the 1995 World Cup.

However, this does not mean that Martínez has broken the national record, he simply improved the Spaniard's mark on the same route between Paipa and Tunja.

The 27-year-old runner won this specialty for the fourth time in his professional career. The first time he did it was in 2019, he repeated it in 2020 and then in 2022.

