You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Daniel MartÃnez, Colombian cyclist.
Daniel Martínez, Colombian cyclist.
The Colombian cyclist flew in the time trial of the National Championships.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Daniel Felipe Martínezwho this year is part of Bora Hansgrohe, won the gold medal this Thursday in the individual time trial at the National Championships held in the department of Boyacá.
Martínez covered the 41.8 kilometers between Paipa and Tunja, the departmental capital, in 54 minutes and 2 seconds, at an average of 46.4 kilometers per hour.
The silver medal went to Brandon Rivera, Egan Bernal's teammate in the Ineos Grenadiers, who lost one minute and 38 seconds to Martínez, while the bronze went to Rodrigo Contreras, who defends the colors of the NU Colombia team, who arrived 1.56 minutes behind the champion.
Martínez also surpassed Nairo Quintana on the day (Movistar), which occupied fourth place and returned to the competition after almost a year of absence due to not having a team. Bernal took sixth place and Rigoberto Urán (Education EF Easypost) took eighth place. In total 25 runners took the start.
National record?
With this time of 54 minutes and 2 seconds, Martínez improved the Spaniard's mark Miguel Indurainwho did 55:30 in the 1995 World Cup.
However, this does not mean that Martínez has broken the national record, he simply improved the Spaniard's mark on the same route between Paipa and Tunja.
The 27-year-old runner won this specialty for the fourth time in his professional career. The first time he did it was in 2019, he repeated it in 2020 and then in 2022.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Daniel #Martínez #historic #brand #improved #surpasses #legend
Leave a Reply