When the route of the Vuelta al País Vasco became known, many said that as there were no top finishes it would be boring, but the truth is that it has been exciting, even more so when Carlos Rodríguez prevailed on Friday in the fraction, Primoz Roglic gave the leadership to Remco Evenepoel and the Colombian Daniel Martínez was a shot away from the title.

The journey between Zamudio and Mallabia, 163 kilometers long, with narrow roads, a constant up and down, with tough climbs and a hellish ramp at the end, he left a very favorable result for Martínez, who this Saturday could crown a great job.

Lots of win options

He is the best runner there is, the most complete and the one who has shown his face. He won the stage on Thursday, on Friday he was second and he has been very strong, at an exceptional level.

Roglic was not well, that is clear, Well, when his rivals jumped 15 km from the end of the stage, he did not move and they commissioned Jonas Vingegaard to put out the fire.

The Slovenian is already one minute 05 seconds behind Evenepoel, the leaderand it doesn’t count anymore, unless he surprises with a show, but he doesn’t believe it.

Of those who are up in the very close general, the one who has the most clear accounts to keep the title is Martínez.

The differences

The stage is made for him: seven mountain prizes, two third, two second and three first category, the last with the end of kilometers from the finish line.

Daniel Martínez is only two seconds behind Evenepoel, he is 19 seconds behind Ion Izagirre, 20 ahead of Aleksandr Vlasov and 27 ahead of Vingegaard. close and dangerous men, but Daniel is on a higher level.

Evenepoel, by history, breaks out on this type of climb, and this one has 4.5 km of ascent and with average ramps of 8.8 percent incline.

Sure Martínez and Ineos will plan everything for the attack. Izagirre climbs well, the same as Vlasov and Vingegaard, but it has a difference about them that although it is not high, it is a favorable mattress.

The leadership, on Friday, for the Cundinamarca runner was damaged by the fall of Vlasov and Vingegaard, Well, it was clear that they were going for third place and the bonus, but the beneficiary was Evenepoel, who found himself with those precious seconds.

This Saturday, everything will be, hopefully, at another price. Daniel Martínez, like in Paris-Nice, is a runner who already got the hang of the hard climbs, it will be a good opportunity to ratify it and keep the title, is the big favourite.

