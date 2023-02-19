The Colombian cyclist Daniel Felipe Martinez (Ineos) won this Sunday the Tour of the Algarveafter the last stage, a 24-kilometre time trial.

Martínez beat men of the stature of Filippo Ganna and thomas pidcockhis teammates.

The Colombian cyclist put in a sensational performance in the Portuguese competition, in which last year he placed third in the general classification.

Daniel Martínez returned to his privileges, because in the time trial, in which he had a puncture in the Nationals for cycling and was unable to reissue the title, this time he had everything on his side to achieve victory in the general classification.

Tremendous was the 24 km time trial of the Colombian, won by Stefan Kung, second was Remi Cavagna at 4 s, third Filippo Ganna at 10 s and Martínez was fourth of the day at 15 seconds.

The best to the clock

And overall, the cyclist from Cundinamarca was first, leaving Ganna in second place, whom he distanced by two seconds, and the podium complemented him Ilan van Wilder, to 15 sec.

It is Martinez’s 14th win in his career. Algarve is his eighth title, which indicates that he is ready for this first part of 2023.

“This race was for Ganna, but it was given to me. I’m happy with what I’ve done in the Algarve. The good thing is that the team won, that’s the key,” said the champion.

classifications

Stage

1. Stefan Kung 29 min 34 sec

2. Remi Cavagna at 4 seconds

3. Filippo Ganna at 10 seconds

4. Daniel Martínez at 15 seconds

General

1. Daniel Martínez 20 h 00 min 26 s

2. Filippo Ganna at 2 s

3. Ilan van Wilder 15 seconds away

4. Tobias Foss at 22 seconds

5. Stefan Kung at 26s

6. Joao Almeida at 40 seconds

11. Sergio Higuita at 1 min 23 s

