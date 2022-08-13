Daniel Martínez runs even in the water: curious training

After the Tour de France, in which respiratory problems took him away from the dispute for the title, the Colombian cyclist Daniel Felipe Martinez continues its preparation for the end of the 2022 season.

Beyond what happened on the Tour, Martínez’s year has been very good: he won the Tour of the Basque Country, was on the podium at Paris-Nice and in the Tour of the Algarve and he was crowned national time trial champion.

Martínez is not in the plans for the Vuelta a España

Martínez is ruled out to run in the Back to Spain, which will start next Wednesday with a 23.3-kilometre team time trial in Vitesse (The Netherlands).

Daniel Felipe Martínez, Colombian Ineos cyclist.

While getting ready for the auction of the year, Martínez showed on his social networks a curious way of training. The cyclist, born in Soacha 26 years ago, entered a stream with everything and a bicycle.

The video was recorded in the municipality of Vergara, in the department of Cundinamarca, a town neighboring Pacho and La Vega, 119 kilometers from Bogotá.

In it, Martínez is seen trying to pedal in the middle of the water, against the current. He manages to advance a few meters, until the force of the current made him stop and get off the bicycle.

SPORTS

More sports news