Remco Evenepoel won this Saturday's stage of the Return to the Algarve, a 22 kilometer individual time trial, in which the Colombian Daniel Martinez He lost the lead and left it in the hands of the Belgian runner, the world champion of the specialty.

Martínez, in any case, defended himself in an effort in which he is doing well, since he is the current national champion, but on this occasion the few differences he had before the day led to the failure of continuing with the yellow shirt.

(Fan enters the press conference and insults the Nacional coach, Jhon Bodmer: video)(Luis Díaz: see the spectacular assist he made in Liverpool's win)

With options

The rider of Soacha, Cundinamarca, He stopped the clock at the finish line at 28 minutes 01 seconds, while Evenepoel won with a time of 27 minutes and 09 seconds.

The fight for the general classification remains alive, since Daniel Martínez was only 48 seconds behind the leader and this Sunday the day in the mountains ends.

The Mexican Isaac del Toro (UAE Emirates) He had an impressive day, managed to lead the stage, but the Italian and specialist Filippo Ganna he surpassed it on arrival.

ThenMagnus Sheffield He managed to improve the figure at the finish, who with 27 minutes and 25 seconds remained in first place. Remco broke the timers, won the stage and is the leader.

The Colombian, in the first opposite timing, gave up only 8 seconds to Evenepoel, who is the current world champion, who is separated by only four seconds in the general classification.

And in the second point, the Belgian runner distanced the Colombian by 41 seconds, but defended second place overall.

The competition ends this Sunday with a 165 kilometer stretch between Lighthouse and Alto do Malhāo, with four mountain passes, two of the third and two of the second, the last of them at the finish line.

Classifications



Stage

1. Remco Evenepoel 27 min 01 sec

2. Magnus Sheffield at 17 seconds

3. Stefan Kung at 29 seconds

4. Isaac del Toro at 37 seconds

5. Mattia Cattaneo at 47 seconds

6. Filippo Ganna at 48 seconds

7. Ben Healy at 49s

8. Daniel Martínez at 52 s

General

1. Remco Evenepoel 14h 50m 24s

2. Daniel Martínez at 48 s

3. Jan Tratnik at 1 min 12 sec

4. Wout van Aert at 1 min 18 s

5. Stefan Kung mt



(Jhon Bodmer: this is the sanction for the fan who insulted him after losing to Cali)

Sports