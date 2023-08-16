Daniel Felipe Martínez was Egan Bernal’s squire when the latter won the Giro d’Italia in 2021. The images of Martínez encouraging him in a crisis in that race went around the world.

Now, the paths of Egan and Martínez separate and the latter will seek new horizons in 2024. The Bora-Hansgrohe team has just announced him as their new hire for next season.

“With the signing of the 27-year-old Colombian, the team underlines its Grand Tour ambitions. The absolute winner of the Itzulia Basque Country (2022) and the Critérium du Dauphiné (2020) brings with him the experience of nine Grand Tours”, says the Bora statement.

“Martínez, who achieved his best result in Grand Tours to date with fifth place in the 2021 Giro d’Italia in support of winner Egan Bernal, expands the range of leaders at Bora-Hansgrohe”, adds.

The opinion of the new manager of Daniel Martínez

Bora manager Ralph Denk highlighted the signing of Martinez: “Dani gives us more options when the vertical meters increase. Whether it’s in shorter stage races, Grand Tours or in the Ardennes, as a leader, stage chaser or domestic , with him in the team we will only gain strength,” he said.

For his part, Martínez referred to his new squad in this way: “I am very happy and excited to join Bora-Hansgrohe. It is a great team and one of the best in the world with a good group of riders. Together we will take the next step.”

It will be the third World Tour team for the 27-year-old Martinez. After arriving in Europe as a member of Selle Italia in 2016, he signed with EF Education in 2018 and in 2021 he made the leap to Ineos.

Now, Martínez will meet in the Bora with another Colombian, Sergio Higuita, who also passed through EF Education at the time.

