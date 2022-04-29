the slovenian Tadej Pogacar remained the leader of the world classification of the International Cycling Union (UCI), in which Daniel Felipe Martínez jumped 15 positions to become the best Colombian in that ranking.

Martínez, champion of the Tour of the Basque Country this year, reached 13th place in the rankings and is now ahead of his teammate at Ineos, Egan Bernal, who has not been able to compete this year after the serious accident he suffered last January 24.

Nevertheless, The current Giro d’Italia champion remains among the top 20 on the ranking: he ranks 16th, with 1,801 points.

The progress of the Belgians in the classification

Belgian Wout van Aert, third in Liege-Bastonia-Liege last weekend, moved up one spot and is now second in the standings, ahead of Slovenian Primoz Roglic, while fellow Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who won his first monument , went up two squares and is fourth.

Among the top 100 of the classification there are six Colombian cyclists. Apart from Martínez and Bernal, there are Nairo Quintana (position 38), Sergio Higuita (44), Rigoberto Urán (69) and Miguel Ángel López (90).

Colombia rose two positions in the classification by country

In the classification by countries, Belgium came in first place, thanks to the fact that all the members of the Liège-Bastonia-Liège podium were of that nationality. It surpasses Slovenia, second, and France, third. Colombia rose two places and now occupies the sixth box.

