The Colombian Daniel Martínez won the fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, while Primoz Roglic remains the leader and the Ineos runner is already third overall.

The fraction was carried out between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Zamudio, 185 kilometers long, which had four mountain passes, ideal for purging the lot and the general.

very busy stage



Geraint Thomas, Victor Lafay, Bruno Armiral, Ruben Guerreiro, Davide Formolo, Mauri Vansevenant, Oscar Rodríguez, Rubén Fernández, Cristian Rodríguez, Jefferson Cepeda, Mikel Iturria, who came to have more than three minutes ahead of the main lot.

As the mountain reached, the climbs were overcome, because units dropped from the escape, the same thing that happened in the giant group that was chasing them.

Thomas was the most interested in getting rid of his breakaway companions and that is why on the climbs he imposed his pace.

23 km from the finish line, on the hard climb, the last of the day, it was Martínez who quickened the pace in the group, with the aim of removing rivals, but Roglic was aware of him and controlled him.

Lafay took the lead and timed to the finish. Behind, the UAE Emirates accelerated in search of the cut, but it was not easy.

The strong pace of Marco Soler’s team paid off and in the final kilometer Lafay was connected by the peloton, that went to define the stage victory. The general remained without important changes.

Martínez jumped into the finale and won the stage and moved up to third place overall.



This Friday will be the fifth day between Zamudio and Mallabia, 163 kilometers long, with mountain prizes, but it will not have a high finish.

Classifications

Stage

1. Daniel Martinez 4hrs 15mins 23secs

2. Julian Alaphilippe mt

3. Diego Ulissi mt

4. Primoz Roglic mt

5. Pello Bilbao mt

11. Rigoberto Uran mt

general

1. Primoz Roglic 14hrs 05mins 10s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 5 s

3. Daniel Martinez at 11 s

4 Aleksandr Vlasov at 14s

5. Adam Yates at 18s

6. Pello Bilbao at 19 s

7. Jonas Vingegaard at 19s

8. Ion Izagirre at 20 s

9. Julian Alaphilippe 122s

10. David Gaudu at 32 s

12. Rigoberto Uran at 40 s

