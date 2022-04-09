Monday, April 11, 2022
Daniel Martínez gives Colombia the second title in the Basque Country

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2022
in Sports
Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

The country’s cycling already has six podiums in the test.

Daniel Martínez won the general classification of the Vuelta al País Vasco, his second World Tour title after the 2020 Criterium Dauphiné, and gave Colombian cycling the second victory in the race.

Martínez was the most complete and although the great favorite was Primoz Roglic, Well, he did not arrive in good condition, while the Ineos runner was active and in ideal shape.

It may interest you: (Daniel Felipe Martínez is the new champion of the Tour of the Basque Country!)

Nairo led the way

Colombia has been the protagonist of the competition. Only Nairo Quintana had remained with the general victory in the 2013 edition, when he left Alberto Contador in second place and Sergio Luis Henao in third.

In the 2015 competition, Henao returned to the podium, finishing second behind Joaquim ‘Purito’ Rodríguez, who took the overall title.

One year later, Henao again fought for the general victory, but the bread burned on the oven door, when Contador was the champion, the Colombian second and Nairo, third.

Colombian cycling has always been the protagonist of a race that suits it, which already has two titles and six riders have stood on the podium in its history.

It may interest you: (Daniel Martínez: rich and powerful history in the major cycling leagues)

Sports

