Daniel Martínez gives Colombia the second title in the Basque Country

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Nairo Quintana.
Archive / WEATHER
The country’s cycling already has six podiums in the test.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 09, 2022, 12:41 PM
Daniel Martínez won the general classification of the Vuelta al País Vasco, his second World Tour title after the 2020 Criterium Dauphiné, and gave Colombian cycling the second victory in the race.
Martínez was the most complete and although the great favorite was Primoz Roglic, Well, he did not arrive in good condition, while the Ineos runner was active and in ideal shape.
It may interest you: (Daniel Felipe Martínez is the new champion of the Tour of the Basque Country!)
Nairo led the way
Colombia has been the protagonist of the competition. Only Nairo Quintana had remained with the general victory in the 2013 edition, when he left Alberto Contador in second place and Sergio Luis Henao in third.
In the 2015 competition, Henao returned to the podium, finishing second behind Joaquim ‘Purito’ Rodríguez, who took the overall title.
One year later, Henao again fought for the general victory, but the bread burned on the oven door, when Contador was the champion, the Colombian second and Nairo, third.
Colombian cycling has always been the protagonist of a race that suits it, which already has two titles and six riders have stood on the podium in its history.
It may interest you: (Daniel Martínez: rich and powerful history in the major cycling leagues)
Sports
April 09, 2022, 12:41 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Daniel #Martínez #Colombia #title #Basque #Country
Leave a Reply