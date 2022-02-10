Friday, February 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Daniel Martínez flew: National Route time trial champion

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Daniel Martinez

Daniel Martinez.

The rider was the fastest in the race held this Thursday.

The cyclist Daniel Martínez kept the title of national time trial championby winning the test held this Thursday in the cycling nationals.

(You may be interested: James Rodríguez and Falcao talk about their alleged fight in Colombia)

Martínez (INEOS Grenadiers) regained the title of champion by beating Esteban Chaves and Diego Camargo. With a time of 43 min 27 s, she won the gold medal. It is the third title in his career.

The 25-year-old rider was also champion in 209 and 2020. The tests took place in Pereira, over a distance of 38.3 kilometers.

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Daniel #Martínez #flew #National #Route #time #trial #champion

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Paolo Bonolis poisonous words on the Amadeus Festival - Curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.