Daniel #Martínez #flew #National #Route #time #trial #champion

The cyclist Daniel Martínez kept the title of national time trial championby winning the test held this Thursday in the cycling nationals.

Martínez (INEOS Grenadiers) regained the title of champion by beating Esteban Chaves and Diego Camargo. With a time of 43 min 27 s, she won the gold medal. It is the third title in his career.

The 25-year-old rider was also champion in 209 and 2020. The tests took place in Pereira, over a distance of 38.3 kilometers.

SPORTS

