you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Daniel Martinez.
The rider was the fastest in the race held this Thursday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 10, 2022, 01:15 PM
The cyclist Daniel Martínez kept the title of national time trial championby winning the test held this Thursday in the cycling nationals.
(You may be interested: James Rodríguez and Falcao talk about their alleged fight in Colombia)
Martínez (INEOS Grenadiers) regained the title of champion by beating Esteban Chaves and Diego Camargo. With a time of 43 min 27 s, she won the gold medal. It is the third title in his career.
The 25-year-old rider was also champion in 209 and 2020. The tests took place in Pereira, over a distance of 38.3 kilometers.
SPORTS
more sports news
February 10, 2022, 01:15 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Daniel #Martínez #flew #National #Route #time #trial #champion
Leave a Reply