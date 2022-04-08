Daniel Felipe Martínez is the most outstanding cyclist of the Ineos team so far this seasonafter the victory in the fourth stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco, disputed this Thursday between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Zamudio, of 185 kilometers, in which Primoz Roglic kept the lead.

Martínez, the most winner of Ineos

Daniel Martinez, this Thursday.

Statistics don’t lie. Martínez has won two stage wins this year, yesterday and the one he obtained at Paris Nice, after 13 races on the World Tour (WT) calendar, and is the most successful rider in the squad in the category. Filippo Ganna has had three wins, only one in the WT.

Without the first leader, Egan Bernal, Ineos has had to change some plans, but this has given them results as their riders are determined to win. It is true that they have not obtained a victory in a general of a WT, but they have achieved stages and podiums.

Daniel Martínez has responded to the demands of the British squad, which is eager for triumphs and knows that it will not be easy, as they have the powerful Roglic and Tadej Pogacar at the helm.

The 25-year-old Colombian also won the time trial at the Cycling Nationals, so it has fulfilled, since it has been the protagonist and winner in the first part of the year. In the Basque Country he has been seen at the forefront, combative. Always in the mountains he has tried to take advantage. He finished 11th in the first stage, the individual time trial of 7.5 kilometers, close to the best, ratifying his quality.

He then rose to tenth place overall; on Wednesday, to the eighth and this Thursday he reached the third, after the victory and the bonus. His form is ideal to fight for second place and, why not, the title. He has been the leader of Ineos in the tests he has done in 2022, and to the results we must add third place in the Tour of the Algarve.

The team structure has said that he will go to the Tour de France, he will be at the service of Adam Yates, but Martínez has everything to be in charge of fighting to be among the top five.

The Colombian menu in the Basque Country

The Tour of the Basque Country has no high finishes. The day that is closest is this Friday, whose first category mountain prize is located two kilometers from the finish line.

“The end was very tough and the rivals were of great quality, very difficult to beat, like Julian Alaphilippe, but I felt good, with good legs and I decided to go to the sprint and fight hard. When I saw that nobody was going for him before 200 meters to go, I decided to go out myself and found myself with a victory. Let’s try to win the race. I feel good, we have given the battle”, Martínez said this Thursday, once he got off the podium.

And I add: “The next two stages are very tough, so many things can still happen. The team has its options, I feel good, but we will also work for Adam Yates, with whom we will seek victory”.

This Friday will be a fraction of 163 km, five mountain passes, the last of the second category, 13 km from the finish. There will be a battle in the main lot and Martínez will have the option of putting Roglic on the ropes, as he is one of the strongest in the group. The obvious thing is that he ends up on the final podium.

