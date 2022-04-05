Julian Alapahilippe won the second stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco, which took place between Leitza and Viana, 207 kilometers long, in which Primoz Roglic defended the lead and Daniel Martínez is 21 seconds behind and is tenth overall.

The stage was colored by a breakaway of four runners, who had the support of the group, the leader, Roglic and his team, to seek prominence.

The leak didn’t work

They integrated the batch of escapees who disputed the points of the mountain and the intermediate packs Julen Amézquita, Ander Okamika, Ibai Azurmendi and Ibon Ruiz, who had considerable time on the main pack.



Colombian cyclists had no problems. Sergio Higuita was aware of the Russian Alexsandr Vlasov, who is the best located of the Bora team.

Daniel Martínez was supported by his teammates, on a difficult day due to the pace and the narrow roads.



Jumbo Visma moved little and the forwards took advantage, taking advantage. 10 km from the finish line, Ruiz attacked, he was the best placed in the general classification and could become the leader.

There was no organization in the main lot and Ruiz went in search of glory, the stage win and the lead, a great prize for a Proteam like in Kern Pharma.

The lot accelerated and forward they did not agree. Ruiz was still in search of victory, but his companions escaped from him or tried to catch up. At 3 km from the finish line the cut was effective and the leader+ only had 7 s on the big lot.

This Wednesday the third section between Llodio and Amurrio, 181 km long, with mountain passes, but without a high finish.

Classifications