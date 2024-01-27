Daniel Felipe Martínez He has another face and it shows. He is a cyclist who wants to forget 2023 and focus on what could be an excellent season for him in 2024.

At least he already took the first step and with great success. Last Thursday he became national champion of the time trial, a throne that he regained, since in 2018 he won silver, he won gold in 2019, 2020 and 2022, but last year a mechanical failure deprived him of the podium.

Overwhelming

Martínez left the team Ineos and arrives at boranext to his compatriot, Sergio Higuita, a strong group, which was put together well with the arrival of Primoz Rolgic, the runner with whom they want to win the Tour de France.

Daniel Felipe Martínez is a key piece. He will be Bora's man in the Italy spin and aims to forget what happened the previous year, in which he won the title of the Return to the Algarve, but he did not defend the victory in the Basque Country in 2022 and withdrew from the Tour de France.

He is another cyclist, he is another man, who has the hope of increasing the number of victories in his career, since at 27 years old he has 15 victories, five of them in the World Tour, the highest category of cycling.

TIME He spoke with him and told how he sees a season in which he hopes to recover his lost path. He has already won and today he has the option of being a medalist in the elite national road event, in which in 2023 he was a silver medalist.

Bora put together a great team, is it another responsibility?

It is a new challenge and we are going to face it with everything. Boira is very strong with the arrival of reinforcements. That's why I say everything looks good. It's a new feeling that I have and the group continues to grow. It is important starting this year to set a good starting point.



Did Roglic's arrival force any changes at Bora?

None. It was known since the end of the year that he would arrive. When I signed with the team a few days later they found out about him. His arrival benefits us all. He is a runner who gives more weight and respect to the team and helps its growth.

What calendar will you have?

After the road nationals I will do the Vuelta a Murcia, I will go to the Algarve to defend last year's title, I will focus on the Strade Bianché, I will go to the Tirreno Adriatico and it is not known if I will do the Vuelta a Romandía or the Tour of the Alps. Then, the Giro d'Italia. Too bad, I won't be in the Colombia Tour.

Are you going as a leader?

Yes, I will go to Italy like this. I'm going to compete for the general. I don't know what the payroll is, but it's on the long list. Emanuel Buchaman, Lenard Kamnna. We are also going to focus on gaining stages in packaging, since we have to Sam Welsford, who won stages in the Tour Down Under.

What do you analyze about the tour?

This year will be tough, but at the same time it will be very exciting. It's good for me, because there are two long time trials and differences can be made there. I like the layout because it is balanced.

How are you for the Nationals route?

I had the time marked and I already did the work. I also like the route. The thing is that he has hit me on the stick several times and wants to see if that revenge will come. Running with the national champion jersey means a lot to you as a cyclist and you are highly valued on the team you are on.

You will meet Tadej Pogacar and Wot van Aert, how to defeat them?

They are very strong runners. I like those rivals. Pogacar makes the difference and we go with the mentality of winning the Giro, that's what we prepare for. The key is that the team is well represented. We have two blocks, one for the flat stages, as I already said, and the other to go for the general classification. You have to take advantage of every moment to take advantage of them.

Daniel Martínez and his family. Photo: Carlos Cruz Fedeciclismo

How have you prepared this season?

It is important to know what condition I am in. The Nationals thing already leaves me with something good and we have to see what's coming. I think we can do two peaks, but the highest level and most demanding will be in the Giro d'Italia.

What does the return of Nairo Quintana tell you?

It is a great point in favor for Colombian cycling. Last year we did nothing and I only hope that we are like in past seasons, forward, with him, Higuita, Urán, Chaves, Egan Bernal me too.

Do you have in mind going to the Olympics?

I don't know what the National Team will be like. I want to go, I feel like it because I see that the route suits me very well. I see the layout of the time trial and I like it, the route and the same, but that will depend a lot on how we are physically at that time.

Can Roglic win the Tour?

I don't see it far away. It depends on the technicians' decision. They want to bring the strongest team to the Tour. Roglic has the advantage that he is a veteran, mature runner, who already knows how to run that competition and has every hope of winning it, it is much more exciting and he has the means to do it.



Is it an advantage that I know secrets of Visma?

Beating Jonas Vingegaard is not easy, we all know that. Primoz knows how everything is handled there, what the operation and preparation are, that is something that works in Bora's favor, but they also know him, so it is back and forth.

What will be the key?

I think he knows how to race the Tour and it is a good chance he has in Bora to win it. Roglic wants to win, he has been looking for it for a while and we will all go with him for that goal.

Will you be in the group?

I don't know. That depends a lot on how I go, on how I am after the Giro. The clear thing is that I would like to go to the Tour, but that is defined by the sports directors.

Winning the Tour is not that easy…

I think he has something to do it with. Vingeggard is a great rider, but Roglic wanted to do the Tour. Jonas had already appeared in the Jumbo, but Primoz has talent, experience and can win it.

Lisandro Rengifo

Reditor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel