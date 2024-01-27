Driver Daniel Marquina He surprised more than one by announcing that Radio Oasis will cease to exist after more than a decade on the air. A few days ago, the announcer said goodbye to his program that he had on that station, called 'Bread with Butter'. Now, in a recent interview, he was encouraged to express his feelings after the end of his radio period. In this note, we tell you what the communicator said.

What did Daniel Marquina say after losing his job?

Daniel Marquina He was the last guest of the 'Lado B' program of the newspaper La República this Friday, January 26. In conversation with Marli Pissani, the announcer spoke about his career in radio.

Let us remember that Marquina worked for several years in Planet radio and had a program called 'Damn morning' with Gonzalo Torres, who disappeared and the reason for his end was not known. Years later, Daniel revealed the reasons for its closure: “It was a generational and budgetary issue.”

After that, Daniel was offered entry to Oasis radiohe accepted, worked for several years and now said goodbye. “I didn't imagine this would be the end of me,” he said at first.

Many followers of Daniel wonder what he will do after losing his job. In this regard, he spoke about his projects.

When will Radio Oasis cease to exist and what station will replace it?

Some days ago, Oasis radio published a published statement in which it reported that, as of Thursday, February 1, “will cease its broadcasts on the 100.1 FM frequency.” In that sense, its last broadcast will be Wednesday, January 31.

On the other hand, the speaker Daniel Marquina revealed on Carlos Orozco's podcast the name of the station that will replace Oasis radio: “It's going to be Bethel radio, a religious radio station.”