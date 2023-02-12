Daniel Luna, in tears: strong injury with the Colombian U-20 team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luna’s pain after injury.
Image of the Caracol Goal
The midfielder had to leave the match against Venezuela.
The Colombian National Team suffered the player’s injury this Sunday daniel moonone of the most outstanding of the team in the South American sub-20.
Luna, who was recently signed by Real Mallorca of Spain, for which part of the South American was absent, started this Sunday in the match against Venezuela, in El Campín.
hard injury
The 39th minute of the first part came the action. Ball into the area and Luna was knocked down. The judge did not consider it a penalty, but in the fallthe Colombian player fell on the shoulder.
Luna was treated on the field of play and his gestures showed a lot of pain, while he held his shoulder.
During the official TV broadcast of Canal Caracol, it was reported that Luna’s first diagnosis was a shoulder dislocation. However, it was clarified that the player was not transferred to a hospital but remained with the rest of the team.
Luna is expected this week to join his new club in Spain. An official report from the Colombian Football Federation about the severity of the injury.
SPORTS
