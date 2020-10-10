Daniel López Acuña, epidemiologist and former director of the World Health Organization (WHO), has defended the decision of the Government of Spain to decree the State of Alarm in Madrid to put a stop to the expansion of the coronavirus and has assured that for the measure be fully effective it should continue to apply beyond the two-week deadline.

“It was extraordinarily necessary to comply with the restriction measures. What you have to do now is to sustain and intensify them, ”said López Acuña in statements that the SER string. “Possibly 14 days are not worth it and it will depend on the sensitivity of the political forces in Congress to approve an extension if necessary”, added.

The epidemiologist also believes that action should have been taken earlier to prevent the disease from continuing to progress. “Unfortunately, no measures were taken for six weeks and what, in my opinion, was an unfortunate decision of the Superior Court of Justice had to be reversed,” he said in Telemadrid, medium in which he stressed that These are “measures to protect the health of Madrid people.”

Necessary restrictions



“There is community transmission and this requires interventions that go beyond the investigation of outbreaks, also restrictions are necessary that allow us to reduce transmission ”, assured on the Madrid television network. “Madrid has to bend the curve to reach levels below 50 and in some areas the figure is twenty times higher. That is why interventions that allow us to reduce transmission are so necessary, ”argued the former WHO director.

Regarding the impact that the application of this type of measures can cause on the economy, López Acuña stressed that it is less when action is taken quickly: “The International Monetary Fund assured that it is preferable to impose painful short measures that allow us to resume the economy and not have to regret it with prolonged measures later.”

In addition, the expert pointed out that the restrictions imposed in Madrid could apply to other Spanish regions that are being severely affected by the coronavirus. “Surely we have to do it in other autonomous communities where the incidence is being high”, he claimed.