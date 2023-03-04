Sinaloa.- Daniel Agustín Tirado Vega is a man originally from Sinaloa who crossed the entire country to work as administrator of a business dedicated to renting cabins in Othón P. Blanco, Quintana Roo. He only wanted to raise his two children and his mother.

Unfortunately last November 26, 2022 disappeared in the town of Xul-Ha and four months have passed since the last time he was seen.

Thus, relatives, friends and other people started a mega campaign to find the whereabouts of of the father of the family

“Where is Daniel Tirado?” is the main slogan of the movement that has only one intention: to reunite a family that is broken without its patriarch.

Relatives of the 38-year-old state that he was watching a football game at the time of his disappearancewhen some unidentified people came to the complex of cabins.

He and another employee of the store went with the strangers, the other collaborator returned but Daniel did not.

Rubén, Daniel’s father, said in an interview for Aztec TV that they are “desperate, anxious and nervous” because they have no indication of the whereabouts of their son, even so, they are waiting for news from the authorities.

For his part, The disappearance was reported to the Prosecutor’s Office General of the State of Quintana Roo on December 2, according to what was published in alert sheet 148/ ZS/ 2022.

The FGE pointed out that the father of the family is of a thin complexion, fair complexion, straight hair, approximately 1.74 meters tall and weighing 75 kilograms.

When he was last seen, I was wearing green shorts with brown, a green polo shirt and was without shoes.