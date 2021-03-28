Daniel Lazo and his family are going through hard times due to the serious health condition of his father, Luis Lazo, after contracting the COVID-19. The artist from Ayacucho shared a message of hope for those who have been battling the disease and also for their loved ones.

“I want to thank all the people who are accompanying me in prayers. Thank you for all your good energy, thank you for all the faith that you are putting in my father’s case, thank you for those contacts, thank you for your messages ”, the singer began in a video that he published on his official profile of Facebook.

“I want to wish you that today not only my dad, but all those who are waiting for an ICU bed, a vaccine, a ventilator, that all Peru that urgently needs this can get it,” he continued.

The interpreter of “Olvidarte” confessed that he maintains hope in the recovery of his father and his compatriots who are in the same situation.

“I hope that in the course of the afternoon you have good news and we see, we go with faith and energy. Thanks to everyone who is praying for Dad and sending all his good vibes and energy. We are going to get out of this, I wish you all the best of luck and take good care of yourselves, “he concluded.

Daniel Lazo had taken to social networks to request a mechanical ventilator for his father, who is admitted to the Essalud hospital in Huamanga, Ayacucho.

Daniel Lazo, latest news:

