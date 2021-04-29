Daniel Lazo wrote a heartfelt farewell message for his grandmother Epifania Melchora Medina Morales, who died of natural causes at the age of 81. The singer regretted not being able to be with his relative at the time of his departure.

“I’m sorry I can’t say goodbye to you, I’m sorry I don’t sing with you anymore, I’m sorry for the emptiness you leave in the family. You weren’t the perfect grandmother, but who is? When I get out of this I will go look for you and on my knees I will apologize for the times I neglect you … I will miss you a lot, grandmother. Fly happy because you were what I needed ”, reads the artist’s publication on Instagram.

“Today at 2 am my grandmother passed away naturally, without pain, almost asleep, Epifania Melchora Medina Morales rests. He was born on January 6, 1940, they gave him that name because he was born on the day of the descent of the Magi and also the epiphany of the Virgin. Give my grandfather a kiss for me ”, he concluded.

In addition to the message, Daniel Lazo He published a video of his grandmother while she was alive, when she was performing songs in Quechua. The singer’s followers were not oblivious to the post and expressed their support in the difficult moment.

“A big hug, Daniel”, “My condolences. She will never die as long as you always remember her “,” Much strength Daniel “,” May your grandmother rest in peace “,” I hug you enormously “, were some comments.

