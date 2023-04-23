End the discrepancy! Daniel Lazo put an end to the controversy over the debt of more than 30,000 soles due to the rent of the apartment in which he lived and decided to return the keys to the house to the owner. The singer did not hesitate to record the entire episode. Likewise, he regretted the controversy raised as a result of the issue. In the next note, he knows all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Family denounces that Daniel Lazo is still in the apartment where he owes S / 30,000: “We have evidence”

Daniel Lazo He was face to face with the owner of the apartment where he lived, Rocío Calvo, who accused him of owing her nine months’ rent, for which he accumulated a debt of more than 30,000 soles. “I’m sorry that things have ended like this, but, well, you already have the keys, we are going to go for peace,” Lazo asserted.

DewFor his part, he agreed to shake hands with the Peruvian artist and asserted that he trusts that the situation will improve, as he awaits payment compliance. “The only thing I hope is that you comply,” he concluded.

What was Daniel Lazó accused of?

Daniel Lazo He was charged for a large sum of money for renting an apartment in Miraflores. Rocío Calvo cited that the interpreter owed him more than 30,000 and asked that he pay his debt.

Daniel Lazo faces an apartment owner for considerable doubt. Photo: ATV Capture

Daniel Lazo’s reaction after serious accusation

The singerAt the time, he ignored the criticism that was raised after the appearance of Rocío and the worrying accusations he made for the accumulated unpaid amount.

“I don’t live on gossip, the only thing I have to offer is my voice, my song and my music. Any legal problem, see it with my lawyers. Payment was conditional on her coming to see the department’s failings. Actually, it makes me laugh,” said the singer.