He Ayacucho singer and the recent member of “Duel of Champions”, Daniel Lazo, is involved in a new controversy after being denounced by Rocío Calvo, owner of the apartment in Miraflores that she has occupied for several years. According to the owner of the property, the interpreter of “Si no es contigo” owes nine months’ rent and refuses to leave the apartment. Next, let’s get to know the unusual explanations that Daniel Lazo gave to the program “Love and fire”.

What did Daniel Lazo say about the rent debt for his apartment?

He former winner of “La voz Perú” Daniel Lazo He said that legal issues are under the observation of his lawyer and indicated that the apartment he has occupied since 2018 has flaws that must be fixed by the owner of the property.

“I don’t live on gossip, the only thing I have to offer is my voice, my song and my music. Any legal problem, see it with my lawyers. Payment was conditional on her coming to see the department’s failings. actually makes me laugh”, said Lazo, who also acknowledged that he does not know the amount he owes for the rent of the apartment.

When asked by the “Love and Fire” reporter about his stay in the property, the national artist coolly pointed out that he feels comfortable and suggested that these complaints are a conspiracy to relaunch his musical career.

“Basically, I am comfortable (in the apartment). I don’t want her to fully assume all of this. How curious, isn’t it? When I go out on national television again, a complaint comes from one moment to the next. Victimizing yourself in this way, I think it is not appropriate, ”she asserted.

Apartment owner denounces Daniel Lazo for not paying rent

The program “Magaly TV, the firm” released a report on Daniel Lazo on April 5, in which the owner of the apartment where he lives, Rocío Calvo, accuses him of non-compliance with rent payments amounting to more than 30,000 soles.

According to her, the last deposit made by the member of “The Voice of Champions” was in November of last year. Likewise, she indicated that he also owes municipal excise taxes.

“He deposited me $2,000 at that time, but he hasn’t paid for several months now. Obviously, the debt has already risen and he owes 11,000 maintenance soles and 4,000 excise taxes. In those pandemic months when everyone could go to work, he continued with the delays and I asked him to pay me, but it was still the same. I told him that he was a young boy, that he could go out to work, but he told me that he had no presentations, ”explained Rocío Calvo.

Rodrigo González criticizes Daniel Lazo

the driver of Love and fire, Teddy He spoke during the broadcast of his program on April 12 about the large debt of Daniel Lazo for the payment of rent for his apartment and described the singer’s non-payment with the owner of the property as “conchudez”.

“What seems absurd to me is that this subject now says that the lady is victimizing herself. The ladies don’t want to become famous, what they want is for me to pay the rent. They live from that, they trust to have peace of mind and, Because of your stupidity, they do not have the money that you should have fulfilled by word or by contract”sentenced.

Daniel Lazo responds to Magaly Medina

Through a statement on his Facebook account published on April 11, Daniel Lazo He referred to the criticism he received from the television host, Magaly Medinawho issued a report on his ATV program about the debts that the national singer maintains for the payment of his apartment.

“Recently, certain news or vulgarities came to my ears that the press without sense or notion usually does. Distressed, excited and almost comical, I received comments from a pseudo-communicator offending and hurting me, offending my family and me,” wrote the winner of “The voice Peru”.

In the same way, he regretted that users allow themselves to be manipulated by Magaly Medina, whom he described as a “mummy who has a couple of hours on a television channel to create morbidity and who survives by brainwashing the public, children and society little educated and very manipulable”.

“It should be noted that she is a journalist who lives by telling gossip (above all, about something that does not interest us), inappropriate, foolish and inopportune about my career and that of public figures”sentenced.

