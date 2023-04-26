Daniel Lazo is not having a good time. In the latest edition of “Love and Fire”, images were shared of how the winner of the first edition of “La voz Perú” left the place where he lived. In this video, the owner of the apartment revealed the terrible state in which she left her property and even warned that there was a strong smell of cat urine.

These recordings belong to Saturday, April 22, when the musician shared a video through his instagram in which he announced that he correctly handed over the keys. In the clip, he swore that he will enter into a conciliation for this debt of 30,000 soles for rent and maintenance.

What did the owner of the apartment say?

Rocio Chavez And your daughter Camila they fought for three years for their apartment. Daniel Lazo has not yet paid the 18,000 soles for rent, according to this report from “Love and fire“.

However, it was striking how Ribbon delivered this apartment: with completely dirty walls, furniture and curtains, as well as fungus in every corner, according to the audiovisual material.

“The conditions in which he left him are unfortunate. I trusted that boy. He smells a lot of cat urine,” said the lady. While, Ribbon He asserted that he did indeed have a pet. And when they asked him that there was humidity and mold due to lack of cleanliness, the singer’s defense argued that this is typical of the Miraflores district.

What was Daniel Lazo’s response?

The singer who rose to fame in “the voice peru“In 2013, he promised to pay his debt, but he put a condition on the owner’s lawyers. “The idea is to take the matter in peace and without so much camera. Get together between lawyers for conciliation and to be able to make the corresponding payment. A payment schedule is made and that’s it,” she said.

He even recently introduced his new pet and was bombarded by offensive comments on his social networks. “You have to buy a dog and not to pay where you live” and “I’m worried about the treatment he’s going to give to that noble little animal.”

