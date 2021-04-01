Daniel Lazo He used his personal Instagram profile to send a hopeful message to his friend Ernesto Pimentel, who confessed that he was infected with coronavirus.

“Pretty little chabuquita, how are you, get well soon, have a lot of faith. Get well very very soon, I know what you are going through, I love you very much ”, commented the artist, who a few days ago asked for an ICU bed for his father sick with COVID-19.

As it is recalled, the actor who plays the popular chola Chabuca revealed that despite having complied with the biosafety protocols during the recording of his program, he contracted coronavirus.

Some artists such as Susan Prieto joined the show of affection by Daniel Lazo, due to the prompt recovery of the figure of América TV. “They love you a lot, get well cholita”, wrote the participant of I am, great battles, great celebrities on your social network.

“Quick recovery, pretty cholita!”, Published the singer Angelo Fukuy, among other figures and friends of the television presenter.

Ernesto Pimentel sorry for not spending time with his son

After contracting the coronavirus, Ernesto Pimentel remains in strict quarantine at home, so he cannot share moments with any member of his family, especially with his little son Gael.

The presenter said he is very sad about the situation his health is going through and is eager to see his little one. “I have only exposed myself by doing something that is allowed: my job,” he commented. “Arriving at my house and, suddenly, when my son tries to open the door of the room, I feel very sorry, he touches me, I feel that I owe him something … but I have things to do and that’s why I’m going continue, “said the actor in conversation with La banda del chino.

