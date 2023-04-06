Controversies haunt Daniel Lazo. A new complaint against the first winner of “La voz Perú” was broadcast by the “Magaly TV, la firme” program. A woman identified as Rocío Calvo Chávez revealed that the interpreter owes her an amount of more than 30,000 soles for not paying the rent for the apartment that he had given her since 2018. According to the lady, when the pandemic arrived, the artist had no intention of settling his debt. debt.

“I saw him as a son, young, poor (…). LThe debt has already gone up. Now it is at 18,000 soles, he also owes me 11,000 soles for maintenance. Excise taxes have never paid, that’s about 4,000“, said the owner of the property where Daniel Lazo resides. The woman said that she has breast cancer and physiotherapy treatments that she must comply with, but she does not receive any consideration from the singer. The program team was able to learn that Lazo charges about 7,000 soles per presentation.

