Strong and clear. Daniel Lazo He did not tolerate Magaly Medina’s attacks against him and dedicated a few words to her so that she would stop speaking negatively about her life, since it not only affects her well-being, but also that of her environment. This happened after the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm” harshly criticized her obvious change in voice after reappearing in public after quite some time, as well as the dissemination of a complaint in which she is accused of owing more than 30,000 soles for rent.

YOU CAN SEE: Daniel Lazo is accused of not paying apartment rent: singer owes 33,000 soles

Did Daniel Lazo minimize the work of Magaly Medina?

Through an extensive statement on his official Facebook account, Daniel Lazo He made reference to the recent criticism he received from Magaly Medina. The interpreter was quite uncomfortable with the comments of the “Magpie” and asked her followers not to get carried away by everything that is reported in the media, specifically, in the space hosted by her.

“Recently, certain news or vulgarities came to my ears that the press without sense or notion usually does. Distressed, excited and almost comical, I received comments from a pseudocommunicator offending and hurting me, offending my family and me,” it reads at the beginning of the publication.

Daniel Lazo talks about the work of Magaly Medina. Photo: Facebook

“It should be noted that she is a journalist who lives by telling gossip (above all, about something that does not interest us), inappropriate, foolish and inopportune about my career and that of public figures,” added.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Daniel Lazo, the first winner of “La voz Perú” do, do?

What did Magaly Medina say?

Magaly Medina took a few minutes to talk about Daniel Lazo’s musical career. The show host did not ignore the notorious change in voice that the national artist had; however, she indicated that this would have been a consequence of the lack of care she has received.

“Sometimes the lack of discipline, of responsibility (…) He gave embarrassing shows after he won a Latina program. (…) This boy was received with open arms, fame smiled at him and, at last, he had arrived, but little by little the figure of this boy began to blur.” commented.

On the other hand, he stressed that it is not the first controversy in which the young man is involved, since he has been accused of not complying with the monthly payment of his apartment. “The criticism that was made before was that his voice was already worn out. Now he is in the middle of this problem,” added Magaly Medina.

#Daniel #Lazo #attacks #Magaly #criticizing #quotA #journalist #lives #telling #gossipquot