At some point, Daniel Lazo was emerging as one of the most promising musical talents in Peru. Years have passed and the singer has become a person widely criticized for an outrageous case of debts. The artist he owes more than 30,000 soles in rents to Rocío Chávez, owner of the apartment where he lives. Surprisingly, when the owner tried to enter her property, the singer he flatly refused. Now, the interpreter of “If it is not with you” assures that he has already left the property.

Daniel Lazo to the owner of the property: “Legally, you cannot go up”

On April 18, a news report was broadcast “Love and Fire” about the case. While the Willax TV crew was in the department building, Daniel Lazo He threatened that if they stayed there, things would get worse for the owner and her daughter. When Rocio Chavez He wanted to go in to see how his property was, that he left it furnished, the singer did not allow it.

“It’s still my apartment”, he claimed. “You know that, legally, you cannot go up,” he told Chávez. In addition, he assured that “health damage” has been caused. The artist expressed that he does not plan to leave the place where he lives. “They can’t hold me. I am not going to move from the apartment yet, I am moving clothes, ”he spoke.

Daniel Lazo affirms that he has already left the department

Through their social networks, Daniel Lazo He spoke about the case for which he is so criticized on social networks. In a video posted on Facebook, the singer complained about various problems with the department. “The apartment had faults, for example, the hot spring exploded, I have images of this. I met the expense,” he said.

In the comments of the clip, the artist mentioned that he is no longer in the property of Rocio Chavez. “I am no longer in the apartment, it will be delivered once the proper maintenance is done this week”wrote.

How much is the debt of Daniel Lazo’s apartment?

Through the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, the owner of the apartment where she lives Daniel Lazo accused the singer of owing him the sum of more than 30,000 soles for the rental of the property located in Miraflores.

“I saw him as a son, young, poor thing (…). The debt has already risen. Now it is 18,000 soles, he also owes me 11,000 soles for maintenance. Taxes have never paid, that’s about 4,000,” said Rocío Calvo Chávez.

Who is Daniel Lazo?

Daniel Lazo is a young singer from Ayacucho who performed at the first edition of “The voice Peru” in 2013. In his first performance, he captivated the coaches who turned to find out who that melodious voice belonged to.

Who was the ‘coach’ of Daniel Lazo in “The Voice Peru” and whom did he defeat?

Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez he was in charge of the first edition of the program “The Voice Peru” in 2013. He defeated in the final michael abantowho was managed by kalimba, javier arias who was driving it Eva Ayllon and carolina cruzwho was driving it Jerry Rivera.

