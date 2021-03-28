Peruvian singer Daniel Lazo is going through a difficult time. Through Facebook, the artist made a public request to get a mechanical fan to his father Luis Lazo, who fights against COVID-19 .

“I participated and sang for free in the support session for the oxygen plant in Ayacucho to help many of my countrymen with COVID-19, but ironically today I am in search of a ventilator and no one shakes my hand,” begins his message.

The interpreter of “If it’s not with you“He said that his father is admitted to the hospital in Essalud from Huamanga, Ayacucho, where – according to him – he cannot recover because “there are only six mechanical ventilators for a population of more than 200,000 people.”

In addition, he denounced that “there are health centers in the Minsa, in that same city, who have unused respirators because they do not have specialized units ”.

For Daniel Lazo, his request is not only for his father who is in critical condition, but also for all COVID-19 patients who do not have financial resources and are protected by the State health system.

“My father dies because one health system cannot provide a ventilator to the other. He is likely to leave, as so many have left, but I don’t want to keep quiet. I can not do it. It is not just about Mr. Luis Lazo. It is that an entire nation is dying because our bureaucracy and our lack of empathy is killing us, “he said.

daniel tie

The singer-songwriter made an appeal to those who can help him get a mechanical ventilator for his dad. “At this moment he is dying and my family is dying with him … Help my father, who will leave and I will not be able to say goodbye or accompany him,” he concluded.

Daniel Lazo, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.