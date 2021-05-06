After living a month of anguish for his father’s health, Daniel Lazo turned to his social networks to give good news to all the followers who accompanied him and expressed solidarity with him in the face of the situation he was going through.

Through his Facebook and Instagram accounts, the renowned Peruvian singer announced that finally the man who gave him life defeated the COVID-19, after spending 31 days in a hospital in Ayacucho.

Daniel Lazo He shared an extensive message of gratitude to all those who saw a way to help him and, also, to the medical staff that helped his father. The letter was accompanied by a photo of his father with the doctors.

“A few days ago my father returned home, it was 31 days in which my family knew fears that I hope will not haunt our house again30 days ago thousands of you raised your hands to heaven for a miracle for a man they did not know, asking for his life, and for all those who were in the same situation. At that time I considered myself lucky to have you around, because despite being a singer, all this time you were my voice, my little miracle, my strength and that of my family ”, he began.

In addition, Daniel Lazo He said that there is still a long road to recovery for his father, but he has faith that he will succeed.

“Just today I am encouraged to write to you, because the worst is over. My father defeated COVID-19 and, although we still have months of effort, a new faith has also filled us and part of it is for you . I want to thank everyone for the words and gestures they had with him, even without knowing him. I am infinitely grateful for your prayers, because, although I was fighting with God for a long time, now I feel that I can give myself to him again, not because he has worked a miracle with my father, who today surely woke up smiling because he had my mother by his side again I do it because through you I have recovered something that had broken and led me for a long time through sad places, “he added.

Daniel Lazo’s father defeated COVID-19. Photo: Daniel Lazo / Instagram

