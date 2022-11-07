Although the details of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are scarce, each piece of information has managed to excite fans. This is the case of today’s revelation, since it has been confirmed that Daniel Kaluuya will participate in this animated film as one of the many Spider-Man that we will see on screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya will play Hobart “Hobie” Brown, aka Spider-Punk.. The character first appeared in 2015 thanks to the work of writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel. Brown is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the downtrodden citizens of New York in his dimensional universe.

At the moment it is unknown if Kaluuya’s role will be fundamental to the story, or if it will be limited to a cameo in the external Spider-Man multiverse. However, this is big news for the film. The actor is mainly recognized for his leading role in nope Y get-out.

On related topics, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and has a release date on PC. Similarly, the release date of the next Spider-Man movie is filtered.

Daniel Kaluuya is a great actor who deserves great recognition. While it appears that he will no longer be in the Black Panther movies, it will be interesting to see if the actor manages to become a recurring figure in the Spider-Man universe.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter