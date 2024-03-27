DDaniel Kahneman was an exceptional researcher in many ways. He revolutionized the general understanding of economics and inspired psychologists. And it has had a significant impact on the discussion about artificial intelligence, especially in the recent past. Computer scientists often use the distinction between “fast thinking” and “slow thinking” that he once coined to differentiate the thinking that computers can do from those that they cannot. But more on that later.

When we talk about Kahneman, it's not about big money, it's about greatness in a different dimension. About a man who fled from the National Socialists as a child, who survived in hiding in southern France and lost his father there. About an outsider who emigrates to Israel, avoids friendships and writes far-reaching essays early on. For example, one about the need for religion and religiosity, which he introduces with a quote from Blaise Pascal: “That is faith: God can be felt by the heart, not by the mind. And then continues to comment: “How true! Churches and organs are artificial ways to create this feeling.”

Later he decides for himself that there is no God. In his well-read double biography “Out of the World,” the author Michael Lewis described him as a “refugee in the style of Vladimir Nabokov – he kept his distance and observed the locals with a keen eye.” He enthusiastically listens to lectures by the polymath Jeschayahu Leibowitz, studies psychology, and then becomes a temporary psychological advisor to the Israeli army: he develops a personality test for candidates – the procedure is still used today. He later became one of the greats in science and ultimately received the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2002. “My interest in psychology was my way of philosophizing,” Kahneman once summarized.

A deep friendship grows from this encounter

Kahneman's research achievements cannot be described or appreciated without mentioning another man: Amos Tversky. Tversky took Kahneman's personality test when its inventor is currently serving in the Israeli military. Then he becomes a parachutist and fights in many risky missions. His mother was part of Israel's founding generation, a member of the first Knesset, and was re-elected four times.







It becomes apparent early on that her boy is highly gifted in many areas, someone who knows a lot of stories and likes to tell them. And who makes his decisions quite clearly and sometimes with simple reasons. His children have passed down the anecdote in which he goes to the cinema with his wife, but returns home twenty minutes later because he doesn't like the film. And explained it like this: “They’ve already taken my money – why should I give them my time too?”



Toasting to a partnership with a future: Amos Tversky (l.) and Daniel Kahneman in the seventies

Image: Courtesy of Barbara Tversky



Amos Tversky also studies psychology and becomes a professor at the Hebrew University. His lectures inspire the students. There is another very popular professor on the faculty: Daniel Kahneman. Actually, the two have hardly anything in common; their approaches to research problems also differ fundamentally. One day, however, Kahneman brings Tversky to his seminar as a guest speaker. Even if he finds the lecture rather questionable and does not spare criticism, a deep friendship and collaboration grows out of this encounter. The two will ultimately revolutionize their field – and economics with them.

Kahneman and Tversky spend a lot of time together, write essays together, temporarily move to the United States to teach there, return to Israel for the Yom Kippur War in 1973 and put on the uniform again. In the 1970s, the two finally created what makes them unforgettable in science: a theory that does not portray people as purely rational, coolly calculating decision-makers, but that includes certain psychological phenomena in their model.